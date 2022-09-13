Our Futures, hosted by the GLBT Center, provides an open dialogue between LGBTQ+ community members and NC State students.
The dialogues feature local professionals Maddy Goss, Samanuel Martin and Anita Simha who discuss their identities, passions and interests once a month. The goal of the dialogue is to allow students the opportunity to converse with the speakers and co-create their futures in the LGBTQ+ community.
Rain Garant, assistant director of the GLBT Center, shared that the speakers are specially chosen to represent a broad range of identities NC State students may hold.
“We are really intentional about finding a group of folks who we feel are going to represent a broad range of the potential experiences that participants have,” Garant said. “And we also know that all of our students don't look the same, don't think the same, don't have the same majors, don't have the same gender identity, gender pronouns, gender expression, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity, faith, religion, ability level, right? So we want to be as intentional as possible in finding folks who are going to be representative of the students who show up to our programs.”
Garant also said the program utilizes a method called “fishbowl dialogue,” which allows students to participate in the conversation rather than simply listening to a lecture.
“Students can expect to be a part of the conversation,” Garant said. “The way that this event is designed is for folks to feel like their voices are welcome in the space, and that their experiences are just as important as our speakers' experiences.”
The monthly dialogues focus on a variety of topics, all of which are focused on evidence-based learning outcomes to enhance well-being in members of the LGBTQ+ community. Garant shared what students can expect to learn from their participation in the dialogue.
“By participating in Our Futures, students will be able to identify LGBTQIA+ community members living and working in the Triangle and describe elements of queer adulthood for our local community,” Garant said. “This can be related to developing friendships, being out at work, dating and partnerships, coming out, passing stuff, non-nightlife related social activities, health and healthcare and social political stuff.”
The first dialogue was held Sept. 8 and featured Martin and Simha as speakers. They each shared how their identities have impacted their lives.
“[Being queer] hasn’t changed my goals, but it has changed the way I navigate to find my goals,” Martin said. “Sometimes that’s being at work knowing what to share and what not to share. Maybe not sharing facts about myself or not engaging with coworkers who may not be as accepting.”
Simha and the new GLBT Center Director Charla Blumell also shared their visions for the futures of LBGTQ+ communities.
“[I envision] a space where our community can feel calm and comfortable — but it doesn’t have to be a queer space — it can be anywhere,” Blumell said. “I want students and our community to feel comfortable anywhere they go.”
Simha’s response was equally positive.
“We all may look or be a little different in the future, but it's only going to be elevated from where we are now — and I think the baseline is pretty high,” Simha said.
The next dialogues will be held in the GLBT Center from 6-7:30 p.m. on Oct. 6 and Nov. 3.
For more information, visit the GLBT Center’s website or Instagram.
While this event is more suited to individuals who are members of the LGBTQ+ community, the GLBT recommends allies keep an eye out for information on Pride Walk.