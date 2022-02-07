Kaja Finkler talks about her personal experience during and after World War II, as a part of Holocaust Remembrance Day. She is one of the survivors of concentration camps and recounted her journey with her mother during those dark times. “It’s ironic when I say that the epidemic saved us,” Finkler said. The only reason she was smuggled out of Warsaw when she was a child is that the city was struck by typhoid. They all thought that the Germans wouldn’t attack a place where more than 10 percent of the population was Jewish, but they were wrong, and she was fortunate enough to be saved due the widespread disease. This emotionally touching event took place Wednesday in SAS Hall.