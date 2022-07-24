What’s a bad miracle?
Jordan Peele answers this question confidently with his long-anticipated sci-fi thriller, “Nope.” With a whopping budget of $68 million, Peele had space to flaunt his attention to detail and exuberance as a director. Like his prior films, Peele reels us in with a terrifying quote; this time, it was biblical: “Nahum 3:6: I will cast abominable filth upon you, make you vile, and make you a spectacle.” Per Peele and his mastery of foreshadowing, this quote tells you all you need to know — “Nope” is a true spectacle, in all senses of the word.
The film follows the Haywood family, owner of Haywood’s Hollywood Horses, the industry’s only Black-owned horse training company. Otis Haywood (Keith David), company owner and charismatic businessman, resides in the ranch with his son Otis Junior, or OJ Haywood (Daniel Kaluuya), who helps him run things. OJ’s knowledge and horse prowess allows him to take over Haywood, even though he struggles to schmooze business deals. He calls in the help of his charming sister, Emerald, or Em (Keke Palmer), to seal the deals. Weird and extraterrestrial things start happening while OJ and Em stay at the ranch. From unexplained power surges, horrifying screams echoing throughout the valley or debris falling from the sky, OJ and Em know it’s something out of this world.
Keen to Peele’s suspense and the title of the film, “Nope” is definitely a sentiment felt throughout the film and by viewers by presenting us with something so familiar yet unknown — aliens. Taking on the essence of UFOs in film has long been done before, but Peele creates something refreshing with his alien-esque figure. I won’t say too much more, but Peele goes farther and farther with his spectacle — unafraid to reveal the seedy underbelly of his imagination and takes ours to the limits as well.
Peele draws influences from masters of suspense and Hollywood alike. Alfred Hitchcock, Stanley Kubrick and Steven Spielberg have all inspired the way Peele builds his suspense. Similar to Spielberg’s “Jaws,” the monster behind the chaos remains unseen, and Peele builds us up with titillating scares as the sun sets on Haywood ranch. He lets the camera linger and then whip to try and catch the beast allowing the audience to be too little too late. As Peele builds up the scares with ghoulish imagery, the spectacle remains just out of our reach — and the characters’ reaches too. The payoff is worth it, to say the least.
This conversation of the spectacle surrounds the entirety of the film: What is our obsession with it? According to Guy Debord’s “The Society of the Spectacle,” the spectacle consists of the “everyday manifestation of capitalist-driven phenomena; advertising, television, film and celebrity.” Outside of the Peele universe, it exists as our spectacle of modernity and consumerism. In itself, the points sharpen on the nose so finely as Peele creates a spectacle of his own, but his is self-aware. The spectacle and reality of this nightmarish being doesn’t scare some players in the film enough — and Peele makes it a point to show off and portray what happens to those who ignore its power.
As for performances, Palmer brings Em to life with charm, confidence and impeccable comedic timing. She also exhibits an incredible emotional side for the more dramatic and stakes-heavy parts of the film. Peele utilized her abilities so well, and I’m excited to see even more of her. As for OJ, Kaluuya is quiet, stoic and acts very indifferent to the horror of the spectacle. Even as a lead, his dialogue is short, full of simple responses. He’s straightforward and as a viewer, you can resonate with the simple shake of his head to the alien activity. In some of the scenes, you only see the whites of his eyes which speak for themselves.
Many filmgoers argue Peele’s films contain lots of imagery or hidden messaging, and I’d argue that that’s true to an extent, but that wasn’t the case for “Nope.” Peele doesn’t hide anything, in fact, he goes as far to show many grotesque and gut-wrenching things in this film. Peele is straightforward with his imagery, his writing is stellar, clever, and his comedic delivery is always just right. He’s brought back the thrilling summer blockbuster, but you’ll just have to see his spectacle to find out for yourself.
“Nope” is in theaters now.