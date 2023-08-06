NC State football hosted its annual Victory Day on Friday night, inviting cognitively and physically disabled young people to dance, tackle and celebrate their way to victory with the Pack’s players and coaches all night long.
While the event was moved indoors to the team’s Close-King Indoor Practice Facility, no amount of inclement weather could keep participants from shining. They ran drills, danced with players, scored touchdowns and put on their best wolf howls with head coach Dave Doeren, making for a night of fun, laughter and joy for everyone involved.
“These participants spend a lot of their life being told what they can't do, and today's about them, and they're a part of the team,” Doeren said. “They're part of the family, and it's about what they can do, so it's as fun for us as it is for them. It's a great way to serve the community.”
NC State partners with Gigi’s Playhouse, a Down syndrome achievement center in Raleigh, to give participants access to opportunities they’re often excluded from, all while being embraced as members of the Wolfpack family.
For Meredith Grieci, a 17-year-old girl with Down syndrome, Victory Day presents an opportunity for her and others like her to have time in the spotlight — an opportunity participants revel in.
Grieci’s family — her father Corrado Grieci, mother Penny Grieci and sister Isabella Grieci — and many families just like them watched with pride as participants celebrated with the Wolfpack.
“She loves it,” Penny Grieci said. “As you saw, she’s a star and just loves the whole thing. And it makes her happy, and it makes them feel special.”
From running out of a tunnel greeted by NC State’s cheerleading squad to getting any and every autograph imaginable from the players, Meredith Grieci and fellow participants got the chance to truly be a part of the team. Isabella Grieci is an employee at Gigi’s playhouse and noted how impactful this event is on the organization’s community.
“This is huge because our mission is to educate the world on individuals with Down syndrome,” Isabella Grieci said. “And so, if we can help do that through athletes, that's a really big deal.”
As soon as participants entered the building, their joy was infectious to the athletes and coaches around them. It was the most significant part of the event — seeing how much participants impacted their athlete counterparts.
“When you give somebody that much joy, it can’t do anything but reflect back to you,” Doeren said. “So I think it’s great for our guys.”
Some players even partnered up with a participant for the night, and Meredith Grieci’s partner, redshirt junior wide receiver Chris Toudle, had just as big a smile as her from beginning to end.
“It's special to celebrate them and see all the joy on their faces like they're having the time of their lives,” Toudle said. “Just seeing them have a ball is just really warming up our hearts and we love it. We absolutely love it.”
All the passing, catching and celebrating was rewarding for both participants and players, making a memorable event for everyone involved.
“There was certainly a lot of sincerity between the kids, and they just enjoyed themselves,” Corrado Grieci said. “I saw that Chris [Toudle] and the players seemed to have as much fun as Meredith so that was really nice to see. So for me, it was just all around just a great experience. So I thank the Pack for that.”
Most importantly, Victory Day gave a glimpse into the joy Meredith Grieci — and those like her — live with everyday.
“I think sometimes people look at kids with special needs and think that they're limited by some capacities,” Corrado Grieci said. “But, you have to ask a question, at least I do at times, as you look at the joy they bring and how they live. And so, from God's perspective, who's the disabled one? Myself, who looks at the world and struggles with the world, or Meredith who just loves and has joy and just enjoys being.”
Meredith Grieci, along with her fellow participants, brought a pure, joyful and infectious energy to Victory Day, an energy that provides a bit of perspective to everyone she interacts with.
“She reminds us every day of what's important,” Penny Grieci said. “It’s not stuff and phones and who knows who and whatever, it's just being with your family and your friends and enjoying life.”
It’s simple — Meredith Grieci treats everyday like Victory Day.
Thanks to people like Meredith Grieci, we’re reminded of what’s really important in life — living everyday with as much jubilation and triumph as the participants at Victory Day, making the annual event one of the highlights of the year for everyone involved.
“Meredith, she brought out the best in me,” Toudle said. “She just made me think about how much positivity could go on in somebody’s day. I’m just thankful to be here and thankful to have the opportunity I did with her because she’s just always so bright and just joyful, all of the time. A lot more people need to be like Meredith.”
