For foodies and ride-goers alike, the NC State Fair is an opportunity to try the weirdest and wackiest food combinations, from tried-and-true favorites like donut burgers and deep-fried Jell-O to newcomers like shrimp alfredo, stuffed turkey legs and alcohol-infused gourmet popcorn. After visiting the state fair, we decided to review some of this year’s offerings, new and old.
Jaylan Harrington, Editor-in-Chief:
I’m a very simple man with very simple tastes, and when I go to the state fair, it’s to have a funnel cake. Is it overpriced? Yes. Is it much too sweet? Yes. Does my stomach make me pay for it later? Yes. But in a normal year, all that is worth it, as there’s nothing that announces fall has arrived like a state fair funnel cake. This year the luster wore off, I won’t lie. My funnel cake was lukewarm, not hot, and I had to powder sugar onto it myself. Typically that wouldn’t be a problem, but the stand was nearly out of it. So I ate my not-really-powdered funnel cake as my friends rode their rollercoasters and wondered if it was just me, or if this state fair didn’t feel so magical.
Rating: 5/10
Tristan Tucker, Managing Editor:
Every single year I refer people to one snack and there hasn’t been a single year in which it’s let me down: The chocolate chip cookies. The cookies and milk stand is undefeated. Each year the cookies are warm, gooey and delicious and if you order a bucket, yes, a bucket, you get a heaping ton of delightful cookies that can last you up to a week if you ration them correctly. For just $13, this is one of the best deals at the fair. Don’t let any naysayers fool you, the cookies are supreme.
Rating: 10/10
Sam Overton, Culture Editor:
When you think of the NC State Fair, you don’t necessarily think of fruits and vegetables, but the frozen, chocolate-covered banana I had blew the other food I had right out of the water. Although I’m not much of a banana person myself — I’m very picky about overripe bananas — the thick chocolate coating with a healthy layer of sprinkles made for a refreshing treat. Despite a quick moment of brain freeze upon the first bite, this fair food classic failed to disappoint.
Rating: 9/10
Myra Bari, Assistant Culture Editor:
After walking the fair for an hour or two, I was sorely in need of a cool treat and decided on getting some dole whip after passing a stand earlier. Popularized by Disney World, dole whip is usually made from a mix of pineapple juice and preservatives with the consistency of ice cream. The $6 pineapple soft serve ice cream I bought had no preservatives, a smooth and creamy texture and a hint of vanilla flavor. Overall, I thought it was a great snack, but it was expensive, especially for the amount I was given.
Rating: 8/10
Avery Davis, News Editor:
The fair is a culmination of some of the best (and worst) things the state of North Carolina has to offer, but if there’s one thing the south does right, it’s biscuits. There are a few different places you can get biscuits at the fair, but I got my egg and cheese biscuit from the NC Farmers Market Restaurant. Even though I was annoyed at the amount of time it took to make, that anger soon dissipated as I bit into the biscuit for the first time. Not only was it as big as a “cat’s head,” as the restaurant so strangely put it, but the biscuit tasted like it had been made with the tender love and care of an elderly southern grandma. I couldn’t finish the whole thing because it was so big and filling, but I definitely know where I’ll be going back next year.
Rating: 8/10
Nicholas Schnittker, Sports Editor:
Even before last year’s cancellation due to COVID-19, it had been a few years since I had last been at the fair. Despite having not been in a while, one of my go-tos has been (and likely always will be) the fried Oreos, and they did not disappoint. They stand up a lot better to being fried than some of the other sweets (looking at you Twinkies) and the chocolate is a nice change of flavor from the fry batter. Even though I got covered in powdered sugar, I enjoyed the Oreos like I always do.
Rating: 9/10 (-1 for the powdered sugar shower that I had to endure while eating them)
Chloe Allen, Video Editor:
Having not been able to find my typical NC State Fair staple, boiled peanuts, I decided to try something new and bought some fried mushrooms. For $8 I received around 12 whole mushrooms that had been dipped in batter and deep fried. I was excited at the concept, but in reality I’d say they were just okay. The batter was light and they didn’t seem overly greasy. The mushrooms themselves tasted sort of like they had come from a can, which is understandable but still not the best taste. I ate half of my mushrooms before I had enough. It was a great concept, but could’ve used some help in the execution.
Rating: 6/10