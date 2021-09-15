With campus open again this semester, increased vaccination rates and continuously-updated protocols mean that more dining options are available than ever. NC State has a wide range of cuisine catering to every student’s taste, from dining halls to food courts. I took the opportunity to review some of the most popular eateries on campus.
Dining halls
Clark Dining Hall is a great place to go to if you are looking for a not-so-crowded dining area with a wide array of choices to keep you well-fed. Personally, I’d recommend visiting during the week, as it is open longer and there is a wider variety of food available.
Fountain Dining Hall, located near the Sullivan and Lee Residence Halls, is known for its wide variety of choices compared to the other dining halls with its large and well-run buffet and dining areas. One trademark of the dining hall is the salad bar, as well as the loads of nutritional facts that you can find posted near each station.
Last but certainly not least, Case Dining Hall has a reputation for having the best dining hall food on campus despite their inconvenient hours. It’s usually open around lunchtime, serving mostly athletes. The usual knocks against it are that the dining area is small, very crowded and the hours make it difficult to get there within a reasonable timeframe, but in all, this is an excellent eatery and one of the most pristine on campus.
Talley Student Union
At Talley Student Union, students can find several dining options, though be warned, this is typically the most popular location on campus. Here you can find Tuffy’s Diner, Los Lobos Mexican Grill, Jason’s Deli, Port City Java and Starbucks, as well as the yet-to-be-reopened Red Sky Pizza Company and 1887 Bistro.
Tuffy’s is an American-traditional diner and is a great place to grab a quick meal before class. It’s perfect for those trying to stay on a college-student budget. This is usually not a place to go to if you're looking for gourmet burgers or stellar fries, but one popular option among students is the patty melt.
Jason’s Deli primarily sells sandwiches with options for virtually everyone. The food there is similar to other deli chains like Subway and Jimmy John’s. My favorite selection at Jason’s is the Manager’s special.
Los Lobos is a Mexican restaurant and can be pricey compared to other options in Talley. The wait lines can be rather long but the food quality overall is pretty good and has the right amount of everything that you would want in your desired meal.
When open, Red Sky Pizza Company is probably the best place to go to if you want a quick, filling meal in between classes. Currently the restaurant is closed, but according to NC State Dining’s director of marketing and communication, Jennifer Gilmore, it should reopen sometime this year. The pizza slices are huge, but the cheese can be rather hot and sticky and will more than likely get all over the place. It's not usually busy but when you do have to wait it doesn't truly seem worth it at times.
1887 Bistro is another location that should reopen this year, and offers a continuously-changing menu when open.
One Earth is also on the main level of the Student Union but is located near the Tech Tower Entrance on the opposite side of the Talley Pavilion. Walking into One Earth, there are multiple stations with varying types of food, including sushi, wraps and a customizable build-your-own grain bowl. Though the food can be bland at times and lack some seasoning, it is worth it to find an enjoyable meal.
Atrium Food Court
Located adjacent to the Brickyard on the lower level of Hill Library, this is a place many students and faculty go mostly for its Chick-fil-A. However, there are plenty of other fantastic options available to students.
The first option is Brickyard Pizza and Pasta, full of good calzones and alright pizza with flatbread sandwiches and pasta dishes. At Delirious Wraps and Salads, you can build your own wrap with a side of chips, mixed fruit and beverages.
Union ‘51 Burgers has some of the best burgers on campus, not the cheap fast food type. Other choices include a portobello burger or barbecue sandwich.
Makus Empanadas sells chicken, ham & cheese, and beef empanadas of your choice. There are also some that are for vegetarians so it caters to every taste bud and lifestyle.
The final option is Smoothie U. It offers a variety of yogurt, almond and juice-based smoothies with parfaits and acai bowls — I’d recommend the chocolate, peanut butter banana one. I would recommend this place if you are based near North Campus or are around the main campus a lot as it can be a good alternative to Talley and the dining halls.
On the Oval Food Hall
Serving mostly Wolf Ridge residents and engineering students, On the Oval has everything from sandwiches to salads and burgers.
Flashpoint is known for its homestyle cooking, with healthy and satisfying options, keeping students coming back for more. Meanwhile, Newton’s Grill serves burgers, chicken tenders, fries and tots with a variety of other hot sandwiches.
Last but not least, the Gravity Cafe provides breakfast on weekdays, and dinner on Fridays and weekends. I recommend Gravity Cafe, but around dinner time, as one may expect, it gets really crowded.
Though there are lots of restaurants and food courts around the area, those I’ve mentioned are just some of the main ones here on campus. Based on my observations, my favorite dining location has to be the Atrium, especially due to the location, as it is easy to access if you have classes on North Campus. The overall quality of food is addicting and will make you come back for more.