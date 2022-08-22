For community members looking to get moving on campus, NC State offers dance masterclasses that range in experience level and dance style. The classes are free and open to all NC State students, faculty and staff.
“Dance masterclasses are a way that we provide dance opportunities for anyone on campus,” said Alexandra Burchette, rehearsal director and administrator. “We do our best to bring in really incredible teachers with really varying styles of dance.”
This semester, classes include ballet, jazz, Afro-Latin flow and breakdancing.
“A lot of folks don’t have the opportunity to experience the range that dance can offer,” Burchette said. “The masterclasses are a great way to dip your toe in a new style.”
Through learning the different styles of dance, participants can learn more about the world.
“I think getting to learn about dance all over the world and across time is almost like reading a book,” Burchette said. “It can transport you, connect you … My hope is that that would be a joyful experience and that we can gain empathy through movement together.”
Each class is a unique event with some specifically aimed towards intermediate dancers while others are perfect for beginners. The low commitment nature of the classes gives more people an opportunity to experience and enjoy the art of dance.
“It’s a great chance to throw the doors open and usher people in,” Burchette said. “Maybe you can’t commit to a full [semester-long] class. Maybe you don’t have that in your workload, but you can come and move, and also learn about different cultures … for an hour and a half, and just enrich your education.”
For beginner dancers, masterclasses are a chance to try something new.
“Students and faculty and staff have so many commitments,” said Tara Mullins, director of the dance program and co-curator of the masterclasses. “This is one of those things that you could just drop in. You could try something that you’ve never done before and that’s really exciting.”
Although trying something new can be intimidating, the NC State masterclasses encourage all students, faculty and staff to participate if they are interested.
“Sometimes it can feel like there’s a barrier to entry, especially for folks who wouldn’t immediately identify as an artist or a dancer,” Burchette said. “I just say dancers are people who dance, period …You have the curiosity; that’s enough, so come on out.”
The masterclass series also allows participants to be a part of the dance community and gain new connections with other people.
“[The participants] could make a connection so that they would want to come back, but also they could make a connection with their peers, meet new people,” Mullins said. “Maybe for someone who is a dancer it's a networking connection to a community artist.”
One of Burchette’s favorite things about the masterclass series is being back in the studio and taking up space with movement and dance. This is only the second semester the masterclasses have been back in person since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s been great to just take up a lot of space,” Burchette said. “Maybe that’s also a symptom of being back in communal spaces and studios. It’s not your living room on a Zoom box. There’s something about getting to take up a lot of space, so I’m feeling extra excited about that.”
Classes are held every Thursday in Carmichael Gym. Participants must register online before attending. For more information, visit their website or Instagram.