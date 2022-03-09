The newest exhibition at the Gregg Museum of Art & Design, “Near Distance” features multimedia collages, paintings and sculptures by artist and NC State graduate Frank Lee Craig is now open until Aug. 20.
Craig graduated with a bachelor’s degree in architecture from NC State’s School — now College — of Design in 1977. He worked professionally as an architect, artist and musician. In 2003, Craig was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor and endured the demanding challenges of treatment and a major surgery. He died in 2009.
During his recovery, he found a new calling to become a visual artist, often finding inspiration in the hardships he had to face. He produced a wide range of multimedia collages, photography, paintings, drawings, jewelry and found-object sculptures, many of which are included in “Near Distance.”
Craig’s work also incorporates tokens of German history, as he was inspired by his wife, Margret Kentgens-Craig, who originally came to Raleigh from Germany and later taught at NC State.
“I believe one of the best things that you can take from it is that you can basically find some sort of creative process within everything that you see around you,” said Jeannifer Sandoval, visitor services and security coordinator of the Gregg Museum. “It can be used for something beautiful.”
According to Sandoval, several students who have passed through are proud to attend the same school that Craig once did, an accomplished artist with inspirational pieces.
“Especially with students that are in the design school, design studies, they really do appreciate seeing an alumni’s work in a museum,” Sandoval said.
Maya Tucker, a third-year studying statistics, had a similar experience.
“I think that going to NC State you have this sense of pride that you’re part of something bigger than yourself and this exhibit is a great example of it — we’ve never met this artist but somehow we feel as if we are a part of the work that he has created,” Tucker said.
Tucker visited the exhibit and said many of Craig’s works intrigued and inspired her — for example, “Light and Dark,” an ink and acrylic piece on a stretched canvas. This piece in particular was completed in the final years of his life when he was battling his illness.
“Like the title says, whenever you’re in your darker moments I think it's always important to remember the good — like what you’re going through is only temporary, whether it’s good or bad, so I think his piece is a good reminder of that,” Tucker said.
Sandoval encouraged students to support Craig’s exhibition and not only enjoy his art, but also feel inspired by it.
“All NC State students are welcome to come in at any time, whether it’s through a class tour or a class visit or on their own students can always come to any of the exhibitions just to either work on a class project or just find creativity and inspiration,” Sandoval said.