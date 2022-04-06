Downtown Raleigh is home to a robust collection of public art sprinkled — sometimes unassumingly — on street corners and sides of buildings. Get to know a little corner of Raleigh with a two mile spring stroll around downtown’s Warehouse and Fayetteville Street Districts. Can you find all 29 murals along the route?
Route:
Start at the intersection of West Hargett Street and South West Street
Head south down South West Street
Turn left to head east down West Martin Street
Turn right to head south down McDowell Street
Turn left heading east on West Davie Street
Turn left up South Salisbury Street
Make a quick right on Martin Street
Turn left to head north up South Wilmington Street
Turn left on East Hargett Street
Turn left on South Salisbury Street
Turn right on East Martin Street
Take a stroll up through Nash Square to meet back up with Hargett Street
Head east on Hargett Street to complete your loop back to where you began
Don’t forget to say hi to Tuffy on your way back down Hillsborough Street!
Find…
The sun setting in the west over the smiling faces of the Raleigh community as they Beautify Emerging Spaces Together.
Our city’s namesake “escaping criticism” in a reimagining of a famous portrait.
CAM volunteers’ street painting inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement.
Recreation of a touching moment between mother and famous athlete son.
A family on a First Friday outing.
Disney damsels in daily dress.
Suggested summer reading.
Flowers, dragons and critters that welcome you to an artist’s creative space.
Five figures in entangled motion.
*Android users — try viewing through the Abstracted Motion app for added fun.
Homage to the Oak City Kitty.
Some 20-cent NC Wildlife.
A voter’s call to action, the building blocks of democracy, Black Lives Matter memorial.
An appeal to ethics.
A passionate embrace, a floral backdrop.
A cityscape with Red Hat’s stamp of approval.
Solange graces an electrical box.
The state bird of North Carolina.
Downtown deer.
Art-DECO facade + local retail!
Fire escape brain teaser.
Raleigh-grown NC Central University basketball great.
Iconic historical protests brought to life on a single facade.
Cotton candy palette arrow through the forehead.
Cicadas watched over by the sun and moon.
Berkeley the Squirrel!
Colorful maze as you stroll through the trees.
An aquatic journey from one storm drain to another.
Trigonometric tree.
Flower clouds welcoming you into Raleigh’s first pay-what-you-can cafe.
Find them all? Get stuck? Refer to this map to learn more about the murals and the route. Want more to see? Check out the Downtown Raleigh Alliance’s comprehensive list of downtown public art.