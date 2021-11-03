With so many opportunities on campus, it can sometimes be overwhelming for students to find ways to connect with peers of similar identities and experiences. Students can consult this list to learn more about organizations offering support and resources to those of Native American heritage.
Multicultural Student Affairs - Talley Student Union, fourth floor
The office of Multicultural Student Affairs (MSA) offers a diverse array of events and services cultivating cultural awareness and collaboration for students of all backgrounds, with a focus on expanding leadership opportunities and development for Latinx, Native American and African American students.
Hours: 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday through Friday
Contact: 919-515-3835 or multicultural@ncsu.edu
Native American Student Association
The Native American Student Association (NASA) seeks to foster community among Native American students and help students learn more about Indigenous culture, while hosting events that promote ancestral traditions and awareness.
Contact: nasa.ncsu@gmail.com
Alpha Pi Omega Sorority, Inc.
Alpha Pi Omega is a “sisterhood of Indigenous women who are committed to each other, our communities, tribes, families, academic excellence and self-empowerment.” With more than 20 chapters and over 700 sisters, Alpha Pi Omega is the nation’s oldest Native American Greek letter organization, founded at UNC-Chapel Hill in 1994.
Contact: nagore@ncsu.edu
Society for Advancement of Chicanos/Hispanics & Native Americans in Science
The Society for Advancement of Chicanos/Hispanics & Native Americans in Science (SACNAS) is a space for Latinx and Native American students and faculty in STEM pursuing advanced education, and has career and leadership opportunities.
Contact: ncsu_sacnas@ncsu.edu
Phi Sigma Nu American Indian Fraternity, Inc.
A brotherhood of Native American undergraduates, graduates and professionals initially formed at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke in 1996, Phi Sigma Nu is devoted to providing activities and experiences that further Native American identity and appreciation for the surrounding community.
Contact: lvlockle@ncsu.edu
American Indian Science & Engineering Society
The American Indian Science & Engineering Society or (AISES) is a community of Native American students and faculty in the science and engineering disciplines, offering support through financial, academic and institutional resources.
Contact: sklee5@ncsu.edu