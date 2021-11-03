Native American Heritage Kickoff

Amberlina Alston, a third-year studying psychology; Belton Moore, a second-year studying economic and political science, and Carmen Palacios-Aguirre, a second-year studying sociology, browse Native American jewelry handcrafted by Alston at the Talley Student Union lobby on Wednesday. Alston, a Lumbee, is the historian of the Native American Student Association, which hosted an event showcasing the history and culture of the various Native American tribes in North Carolina to kickoff Native American Heritage Month.

 Sam Feldstein

With so many opportunities on campus, it can sometimes be overwhelming for students to find ways to connect with peers of similar identities and experiences. Students can consult this list to learn more about organizations offering support and resources to those of Native American heritage.

Multicultural Student Affairs - Talley Student Union, fourth floor

The office of Multicultural Student Affairs (MSA) offers a diverse array of events and services cultivating cultural awareness and collaboration for students of all backgrounds, with a focus on expanding leadership opportunities and development for Latinx, Native American and African American students.

Hours: 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday through Friday

Contact: 919-515-3835 or multicultural@ncsu.edu

Native American Student Association

The Native American Student Association (NASA) seeks to foster community among Native American students and help students learn more about Indigenous culture, while hosting events that promote ancestral traditions and awareness.

Contact: nasa.ncsu@gmail.com

Alpha Pi Omega Sorority, Inc.

Alpha Pi Omega is a “sisterhood of Indigenous women who are committed to each other, our communities, tribes, families, academic excellence and self-empowerment.” With more than 20 chapters and over 700 sisters, Alpha Pi Omega is the nation’s oldest Native American Greek letter organization, founded at UNC-Chapel Hill in 1994.

Contact: nagore@ncsu.edu

Society for Advancement of Chicanos/Hispanics & Native Americans in Science

The Society for Advancement of Chicanos/Hispanics & Native Americans in Science (SACNAS) is a space for Latinx and Native American students and faculty in STEM pursuing advanced education, and has career and leadership opportunities.

Contact: ncsu_sacnas@ncsu.edu

Phi Sigma Nu American Indian Fraternity, Inc.

A brotherhood of Native American undergraduates, graduates and professionals initially formed at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke in 1996, Phi Sigma Nu is devoted to providing activities and experiences that further Native American identity and appreciation for the surrounding community.

Contact: lvlockle@ncsu.edu

American Indian Science & Engineering Society

The American Indian Science & Engineering Society or (AISES) is a community of Native American students and faculty in the science and engineering disciplines, offering support through financial, academic and institutional resources.

Contact: sklee5@ncsu.edu