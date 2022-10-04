The second annual National Coming Out Day Pride Walk hosted by the GLBT Center and the Poole College of Management was held Monday, Oct. 3. The event is one of many that celebrates LGBTQ History Month on campus.
The Pride Walk formed last year to create an environment of welcomeness and community for NC State students, faculty and staff who identify as LGBTQ. It is designed for LGBTQ community members and allies to participate together.
The event began at Stafford Commons, where participants could choose to participate in multiple activities. There were tables for making posters, decorating t-shirts and making custom button pins. Participants could also play cornhole, Spikeball or create chalk art.
The walk began at 4 p.m. after a brief speech from GLBT Center Director Dr. Charla Blumell.
“This is a movement in solidarity, this is a movement in love, this is a movement in peace and beauty and, most importantly, pride,” Blumell told the crowd.
Participants started their walk in Stafford Commons, made their way through Wolf Plaza and then headed towards Nelson Hall. After festive rallies at Nelson Hall, D.H. Hill Jr. Library and Cox Hall, they passed through the Free Expression Tunnel, returning to Stafford Commons to finish the celebration.
Students, faculty, staff and allies were waiting in Stafford Commons to welcome and support participants with free resources, snacks and swag. One goal of the event is to provide the NC State community with LGBTQ resources and training.
The event filled the space with rainbow decor and lively music from artists like Whitney Houston, Lady Gaga and Cher. Participants showed their support with colorful tie-dye T-shirts and Progress Pride flags.
Arvin Singh Kushwaha, a second-year studying computer science, said the event is a great way to create connections on campus and support the LGBTQ community.
“It's just a fun event to reconnect with other peers who are also queer and represent who I am as a person,” Kushwaha said. “And also to stand up for our rights, especially given all the horror that's been happening this year with the government. It's ramping up more than ever, and events like these help showcase why we need to fight for who we are and show that we matter.”
Mack Aiken, a second-year studying business, echoed a similar opinion.
“I went to the event last year and I really liked it, and it's nice to feel like we have a community on campus,” Aiken said.
Other participants said Pride Walk is a way to be their real authentic selves and support their peers who are doing the same.
“This is my first Pride event ever, and I’m away from home, so I'm just here to express myself however I want to,” said Alex Smith, a second-year studying education.
“[Pride Walk] is an opportunity to hang out with people who are like me and understand my experiences,” said Sadie Reese, a first-year in exploratory studies. “And I’m also here to just have fun being my real self.”
Blumell said the event is all about the students — her favorite part is seeing them engage with the event and each other.
“I think the most joyous part of this is seeing all the students — seeing their faces, seeing them here and connected and in community and excited to be in community,” Blumell said. “This is a beautiful thing. This is not just us moving — it's a movement.”
Find more LGBTQ History Month activities on the GLBT Center’s website, events calendar and newsletter.