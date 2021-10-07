For audiences of any demographic, film can be an immersive experience unlike any other, with the potential to weave an intricate story in a mere two hours or less. From decades-old classics to action-packed blockbusters and international newcomers, some of the century’s most successful films share fantastical worldbuilding, three-dimensional characters, and gripping dialogue.
Unfortunately, the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 proved to be disastrous for both filmgoers and the film industry alike. Most movie theaters shut down due to social distancing measures and many eagerly-anticipated film releases were put on pause.
This fall promises a return to normalcy, with recent box office hits "Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" and "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" already achieving commercial success.
With so many films coming out, it can be easy to forget a movie you might have put on your watchlist. To help out, I’ve compiled a lineup of up and coming releases this year that are worthy of the hype. Whether it be from your couch or local movie theater, you don’t want to miss any of these.
“Dune”:
Starring heartthrob Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides amid a star-studded cast, "Dune" (2021) is a wet dream for every sci-fi nerd. Based upon the 1965 book series written by Frank Herbert, Dune’s plot is complex to say the least, drawing clear parallels to Lawrence of Arabia, Islamic theology and Arab history, alongside political feuds and fantasy elements.
Despite claims of orientalism, the film has reached peak hype on social media, with the trailer sitting at a little over 35 million views on YouTube.
Sound intriguing? I’d recommend reading the book first but be warned — the world building can be confusing.
“Dune” will be released on HBO Max and in theaters Oct. 22.
“The French Dispatch”:
Film majors rejoice everywhere as director Wes Anderson returns for "The French Dispatch", featuring Anderson’s trademark pastels and whimsical storytelling. This film pairs Timothée Chalamet with Saoirse Ronan yet again in its ensemble cast, and, in true Anderson fashion, doesn’t reveal much in its trailer, released just prior to the pandemic.
Although being put on pause for more than a year, “The French Dispatch” paints a pretty picture, casting household names like Owen Wilson, Tilda Swinton and Adrien Brody in an ode to print journalism of the past.
“The French Dispatch” will debut in theaters Oct. 22.
“Spencer”:
Perhaps one of the most unexpected castings this year is “Twilight” star Kristen Stewart as the late Princess Diana and yet, "Spencer" has already garnered an impressive amount of attention online. A biopic that’s already received rave reviews by critics, “Spencer” is a hauntingly sad detailing of Diana’s imagined 1992 three-day struggle with her failing marriage, ending in her fateful divorce to Prince Charles and eventual abandonment of the British royal family.
According to a BBC article, Stewart was left feeling alive after playing her part in the film. Princess Diana had “an undeniable penetrating energy,” Stewart said.
“The late princess made everyone else feel accompanied and bolstered by this beautiful light and all she wanted was to have it back,” Stewart said.
Among a sea of Diana biopics, “Spencer” spins a new take on the deceased royal’s melancholy.
“Spencer” will premiere Nov. 5 in theaters only.
“House of Gucci”:
If someone asked me to describe Lady Gaga, I’d probably use the word duality because how else would one characterize someone who can sing and act spectacularly? After giving a jaw-dropping performance in the Oscar-winning film "A Star is Born" in 2018, Lady Gaga has been cast for the highly anticipated biopic “House of Gucci” alongside Jared Leto and Adam Driver.
“House of Gucci” is based on a true story, spanning multiple generations of love and scandal for Patrizia and Maurizio Gucci, eventually leading to Maurizio Gucci’s death in 1995. “House of Gucci” is already making waves on social media due to the film’s stellar casting and intricate costume design.
Keep an eye on “House of Gucci” for a thrilling look into one of fashion’s most criminal dynasties.
“House of Gucci” opens in theaters Nov. 24.
“Spider-Man: No Way Home”:
Maybe it’s because I’m a die-hard Tom Holland fan (that’s my favorite white boy!) but the newest Marvel Spider-Man movies have been given my utmost attention. There’s something intensely relatable about a goofy teenager fighting villains and struggling with his love life and I adored the first two.
The final film in the trilogy, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has raised the stakes higher than ever before. The trailer features everything from a multiverse to the sudden appearance of Dr. Strange, familiar villains and other Spider-Men (Tobey Maguire? Andrew Garfield?).
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” isn’t winning awards for cinematography anytime soon but promises to deliver on hilarity and sheer entertainment value.
Catch “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in theaters Dec. 17.
This list contains movies of all genres, but they all share an ever-increasing amount of hype.
I’m personally looking forward to “Spider-Man: No Way Home” the most, but that’s just a personal preference. Whatever your taste, I’m sure you’ll find something on this list to look forward to in the coming months.