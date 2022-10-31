“Life is fantastic,” pop-culture legend David Bowie utters in the trailer for his only sanctioned documentary, “Moonage Daydream,” which showcases the life, successes, sound and vision of Bowie in a uniquely beautiful way.
Directed by famed music documentarian Brett Morgen, “Moonage Daydream” takes its audience on a surreal ride through Bowie's artistic vocations which span a professional career of nearly 50 years, encompassing his iconic status in music, his spirituality and his philosophies. With never-before-seen footage provided by Bowie’s estate, Morgen was able to write, direct, produce and edit another modern masterpiece for the music biopic subgenre that was reinforced by its critically acclaimed debut at Cannes 2022.
Not only does the project mark a win for Morgen, but also for Neon, the independent production company behind the film. With yet another potential classic under its belt, a legitimate argument can be made for Neon now existing as the premiere independent film studio, potentially dethroning A24.
The film begins with a quote from Bowie in reference to and critical of influential German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche and his magnum opus claim that God is dead, and us humans must take his place. It is a boldly cold opening that sets the precedent for the existentialist theme on display for the arguable three acts which make up the film’s structure.
Within the first act, which here I’ll title the Ziggy Stardust act, we are immediately introduced to the beloved Bowie character mid-performance during a renowned 1973 concert. Music from the icon is liberally scattered throughout the entirety of the cinematic experience.
Singles from the polymath’s self-titled debut in 1967 all the way to “Young Americans” are placed within this first act, alongside interviews, originally acted surreal imagery and never-before-seen footage of Bowie’s personal life. Gorgeously chaotic edits and cinematography choices reminiscent of A24’s series “Euphoria” paint the appropriate picture of not only the god-like status the music icon had, but also the trailblazing passion and philosophy Bowie had to start living his life through his creative endeavors.
In the second act, which I title the Berlin act, the audience sees the chaotic nature of the film morph into something more minimalistic and stoic in its departure from the playful debauchery felt in the beginning. With music cultivated from Bowie’s projects “Low” to “Lodger,” both of which were recorded during his stay in dreary 1970s Berlin, we get to witness the further maturation of Bowie and the first of many reinventions of his sound and style.
It should also be noted that, during this act, ideas of existentialism and avoiding complacency in one’s life come into play again through interviews and archival footage of Bowie beginning his travels to inspirational destinations.
This is most notably seen in an interview where the legend shares his detestation for larger cities — Los Angeles in particular. This is exactly why he decided to move there after his Berlin tenure: to truly live through his art by challenging himself to create amidst discomfort.
In a revamped third act, which I’ll call the Commercial act, Morgen chronicles Bowie during the 1980s in his pursuit of returning to the once grandiose image he started his career off with, now wiser and more accessible to a wider audience. With music from “Scary Monsters” to “Never Let Me Down,” Morgen delves further into Bowie’s dabbling in other artistic mediums such as acting and painting.
This is accompanied with notable imagery similar to that of the first act, now more mature and easier on the eyes. The film briefly shows the nature of his second marriage to supermodel Iman, which only highlights this overarching surrendering of the self to others that Bowie wished to possess at this time.
“Moonage Daydream” is not without its flaws, however. The film can draw fair criticisms, as it sticks to its adventurous and magical aesthetic which paints Bowie solely as an otherworldly entity sent here for our divine enjoyment. Maybe Bowie achieved just that, but what that premise misses is the fact that Bowie was human just like everyone else.
Bowie’s struggle with rampant cocaine usage, a failed first marriage and his music discography from the 1990s forward, including the critically adored “Blackstar,” are completely left out except for a single scene at the conclusion of the film. One could argue these negative moments in the legend’s life are all crucial in the story of David Bowie, and should absolutely be mentioned in an effort to tell the complete story of the icon.
All in all, with an ambition to create an unconventional documentary and a purpose to visually dive into the mindset of Bowie, the film successfully achieves its goals and leaves the audience with an open and intrigued mind. “Moonage Daydream” is a beautiful culmination of footage that paints the most accurate picture of the life and creative career of David Bowie that currently exists.
Through Morgen’s stitching of the legend’s music, music videos, archival media and interviews, as well as original acting, a psychedelic experience arises as you board the journey through the kaleidoscopic odyssey that was, and still is, David Bowie.