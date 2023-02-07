Shilpa Giri, Editor-in-Chief: One of my biggest red flags is a lack of independence. It’s important for two people in a relationship to have whole, satisfying lives independent of their partner. I absolutely hate it when someone refuses to let their partner do anything without them, or gets mad when they prioritize their other friends, and that is a red flag I can not tolerate.
Sam Overton, Managing Editor: Knee-length khaki shorts, flip-flops on the first date and a penchant for “Rick & Morty.” No, but seriously — my partner needs to make me laugh, and I can’t stand it when someone takes themselves a little too seriously. Poking fun at yourself is half the fun of getting stuck in a less-than-ideal situation.
Wade Bowman, Managing Editor: I don’t know about red flags, but my favorite flag has to be the NASCAR checkered flag — always cool to see.
Myra Bari, Culture Editor: The biggest red flag for me is definitely mansplaining. Any person who mansplains a topic to me is getting blocked. In the same vein, I can’t stand people who are pretentious and humblebrag 24/7. Illiteracy is also a huge ick — reading should not be gatekept.
Abigail Ali, News Editor: A relationship red flag for me is when men are afraid to show love and appreciation for people, whether for their partner or anyone else, because they would feel emasculated. Toxic masculinity is not cool — showing love for others is. Another red flag is a dirty bathroom. I can’t.
Heidi Reid, Assistant News Editor: My biggest red flag is if someone doesn’t have career goals or can’t function without their parents. Minor icks include dark wash jeans, having “Jr.” in their name, chewing with their mouth open, juggling, and driving the speed limit.
Mariana Fabian, Opinion Editor: My biggest red flag is if someone is rude to service workers. As someone who has worked in service for pretty much my whole life, I find this to be the worst trait ever. Grow up.
Ethan Bakogiannis, Sports Editor: Hates sports.
Mollie Mitchell, Photo Editor: My biggest red flag is someone who can’t do anything on their own and relies on their mother to cook them food or do their laundry — you get the point. Also, if a man has long hair, wears skinny jeans, uses two-in-one shampoo and conditioner or has a diet that consists of strictly fast food, stay away from me.
Ethan Rimolt, Assistant Photo Editor (and Pittsburgh Penguins Enthusiast): Ah, let’s see here… Canes fans, Bruins fans, Rangers fans, and don’t even get me started on Capitals fans.
Chloe Allen, Video Editor: In my opinion, the biggest sign that someone isn’t the right person for me is when I start feeling like I have to change or hide who I am.
Isaac Hernandez, Assistant Video Editor: For me, it’s somebody who feels entitled or isn’t appreciative, especially of nice or courteous actions. Like please, humble yourself.
Ellie Bruno, Design Editor: From personal experience, one of my biggest red flags is being friends with your ex. I don’t even think I have to explain this one, y’all.
Cameron Rhinehardt, Brand Manager: My biggest red flag is when my significant other gets mad at me for hanging out with friends.
Mary Kate Giuffrida, Assistant Copy Desk Chief: Engineering majors, a sink full of unwashed dishes, if they haven’t read a book since middle school or if they say their favorite book is “Catcher in the Rye.” In all reality though, people who don’t have goals or aspirations are a red flag for me. I have too much I want to do in life to be with someone who isn’t equally as ambitious.