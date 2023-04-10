The Maintain Your Brain Battle of the Bands is a fundraising event to bring attention to neurological health taking place on Monday, April 15 from 1-4 p.m. at Stafford Commons.
The event will be a competition between four popular local and NC State student bands: Carson Mac and the Belltower Blues Band, Christian James and the Paint Buckets, Juniper Avenue and Satellite Dog. These bands will face off for the chance to open for a headliner at Lincoln Theatre in downtown Raleigh.
Alongside the performing bands, the event will include informational booths to educate attendees on neurological health topics. Organizations such as NC State Sports Medicine, Duke Health’s Sports Concussion Clinic and UNC’s Thrive Program will be present at the event as well.
Charlotte Fullbright, a second-year studying biology with a concentration in integrative physiology and neurobiology, started Maintain Your Brain Battle of the Bands. Fullbright created the event during her time at Broughton High School and continued the tradition at NC State.
Fullbright says her passion for neurological health began with her witnessing her grandfather’s experience with aphasia, a neurological condition that leaves victims unable to communicate through speech.
“My grandfather had a stroke when he was 55 that left him paralyzed on the right side of his body and aphasic,” Fullbright said. “The organization that this event is benefiting is called the Triangle Aphasia Project, and they help people with aphasia. … He was a huge NC State fan. He was an NC State grad, which is why I'm really proud to be able to do it here.”
Fullbright said she decided to incorporate a battle of the bands due to the incredible effects music has on people with aphasia and other brain health issues. Studies out of Johns Hopkins University have shown that music therapy can be used to help patients with aphasia improve their communication skills by creating new neural pathways for language. Additionally, music has extensive benefits for people with Alzheimer's.
“You've probably seen videos like on TikTok … of someone, maybe someone with Alzheimer's doesn't remember much of their family … but they remember a song or they remember how to play something on the piano,” Fullbright said. “Music can have really therapeutic effects, and that kind of inspired this [fundraiser]. The music connected with the neurological health thing.”
In addition to aiding people with brain health complications, music can also be used as a healthy outlet for people dealing with mental health issues. Fullbright said a large part of this exhibit surrounds student mental health on college campuses.
Kole Pjetraj, a member of Satellite Dog, said music can have therapeutic benefits for mental health.
“I think [music] definitely ties into overall well-being,” Pjetraj said. “I think it's important to be able to have something that you can work at and get better at and that you could use as kind of an outlet. It's always important if you're feeling kind of stressed out or anxious, you know, if you have something that you can use as an outlet. I think that's where music and art can kind of play a role, especially in student's lives.”
Justin Cristinziano, a member of The Bell Tower Blues Band, said that mental health and music are intrinsically and extrinsically tied together.
“I think with music, you can get a lot of intrinsic benefits, but also external benefits to see what it does for other people watching you play,” Cristinziano said. “At the end of the day, it’s like you said, people are coming up like ‘Man, that was something for me — that was just one more thing today to get me going a little further.’ It can be such an internal release when you have other people also getting that same enjoyment [from your music].”
Maintain Your Brain is still in need of donors. Anyone interested in making a contribution can consult the Maintain Your Brain website.
