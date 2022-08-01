After a three-year wait, Lizzo fans finally have their hands on a new album. “Special” is Lizzo’s fourth studio album following her 2019 release, “Cuz I Love You.” The 12-track album had immense success, raking in three Grammys in 2020. Fast forwarding to 2022, Lizzo’s newest album is all about self-love, expected from a woman who preaches body positivity in everything she does.
Since her last release, Lizzo has been busy with multiple projects outside of her music career. She launched a shapewear brand called “YITTY” and even hosts her own reality show, “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.” Given her new projects, Lizzo was expected to make a big comeback to the music industry. However, fans merely received 12 songs with very similar messages and lyrics and production with plenty of room to grow.
Lizzo is commonly known as a confident woman who does what she wants, when she wants to. Because of this, I expected her music to take risks, but this album plays it a little too safe. Featuring samples from several artists — Lauryn Hill, Coldplay, Beastie Boys etc. — some songs on “Special” are danceworthy, but lack originality and small components that make listeners want to listen again and again.
That being said, the opening track “The Sign” is exactly what’s expected from Lizzo. It begins with quintessential Lizzo lyrics — “Hi, motherf----r, did you miss me?” Featuring a pop sound paired with lyrics about self-love, this song perfectly sets the tone for the following tracks.
Tracks two and three, “About Damn Time” and “Grrls,” showcase Lizzo’s profound ability to produce danceable songs. With the same disco feel as past hits “Juice” and “Good as Hell,” these two singles found themselves embedded within dance trends on Tiktok. Lizzo knows what works and sticks to it, but this means there are no risks being taken. The cringe-worthy lyrics in these tracks make them okay for 15-second TikTok dances, but not a full listen.
However, I can appreciate the way that Lizzo handled criticism from fans with the release of “Grrrls.” After being told the song included a slur, Lizzo was quick to apologize and re-release the single with new lyrics. Lizzo’s ability to listen to her fans and make changes when needed is a reason for her universal popularity.
“2 be Loved (Am I Ready)” comes next. In this song, Lizzo reflects on her self-love journey and questions if she is truly ready to love someone else. Four songs into the album, listeners finally get lyrics that are grasping at something deeper, but are ultimately left wanting more.
In her interview with Zane Lowe for Apple music, Lizzo describes “I Love You B----” as “Special”’s universal love song. The idea was there, but the lyricism feels lazy. If Lizzo wanted to write a love song that appealed to every listener, she could have done more than repeat the same four words for almost half of the song.
Halfway through the album is the title track “Special.” This song was the perfect choice for the title track of this album — it embodies the overall theme of self-love and empowerment. As Lizzo reflects on the backlash she’s received, “Special” sends a message of positivity and self-love.
“Break Up Twice,” which samples Lauryn Hill song “Doo Wop (That Thing),” needs a little bit more to be considered good. At this point in the album, listeners need something to keep their interest, but “Break Up Twice” is not it. It's not specifically a dance-pop song like most others on the album, but I’d appreciate more of an effort in the production stage to make the song worth the listen.
Track eight, “Everybody’s Gay,” is another song about love and acceptance, but with a much-needed twist. This song provides imagery of a costume party in which attendees take off their masks to reveal their true selves. With its more complex lyrics, “Everybody’s Gay” stands out. Following it is “Naked,” a more intimate and slow song that listeners need — it's just a shame that it comes so late in the tracklist.
“Birthday Girl” wasn’t worth a listen until about halfway through, when fans' voices came in stating their names, birthdays and astrological signs, making the track much more personal. Track eleven, “If You Love Me,” is just another song about acceptance and loving yourself and others. But at this point, the album just seems repetitive.
The album ends with “Coldplay,” which samples a sped-up version of Coldplay's “Yellow.” Lyrically, I noticed a shift in this song that makes it stand out from others on the tracklist. This is a good ending to an album about self-love as we see Lizzo reflect on the changes she's made on herself and whether it's now easier or harder to fall in love.
Because of a lack of variety throughout, “Special”’s tracks blend together and become forgettable. Body positivity and self-love are key parts of Lizzo’s personality — and her fans love that — but 12 songs about the same thing can get boring.
“Special” is full of songs that are pop perfection and dance-worthy, but with four albums and immeasurable success, listeners are left wanting more. The world loves Lizzo, and I’d be happy to see her take more risks both lyrically and in production.