As first- and second-year students step foot on campus for what may be the first time in their lives thanks to the pandemic, it can be hard to know where exactly to head for a fun afternoon. We’ve compiled a list of our favorite restaurants, cafes and other quirky spots to ensure an experience students wouldn’t be able to have anywhere else.
Jaylan Harrington, Editor-in-Chief: Ruby Deluxe (415 S Salisbury Street)
Ruby Deluxe probably has the most welcoming environment for a bar in downtown Raleigh. Most notably an LGBTQ+ welcoming space, it also hosts some great live musicians and has the most affordable drink prices I’ve ever seen.
Caryl Espinoza Jaen, Managing Editor: Cup A Joe (3100 Hillsborough Street)
A rite of passage for every coffee lover at NC State. Cup A Joe was the first place I went to during my first day at NC State, and judging by their excellent mochas, it’s likely to be the last place I go to before I graduate as well.
Tristan Tucker, Managing Editor: Fairview Garden Center (8224 Holly Springs Road)
It might not be for everyone, and it definitely wasn’t for me before last year, but hanging out at Fairview was among the most relaxing experiences I had last year. I was never a plant person, but going there made it irresistible to snag a few.
Allie Remhof, Copy Desk Chief: State Farmers Market Restaurant (1240 Farmers Market Dr.)
The country-style breakfast and warm service paired with lively North Carolina-themed murals here makes for the best place to prove to your out-of-town family you actually live in the South and love it. Also, their URL is realbiscuits.com and their tagline is “Y’all Come.” What’s not to love?
Sam Overton, Culture Editor: Deco Raleigh (207 S Salisbury Street)
Deco is a fantastic little shop with tons of locally-curated art pieces, knickknacks and more. It’s definitely the place to go if you forgot to buy a birthday gift or if you’re looking to give someone a Raleigh-themed souvenir that isn’t totally tacky.
Myra Bari, Assistant Culture Editor: Goodberry’s Frozen Custard (2042 Clark Avenue)
Goodberry’s is a Raleigh classic, with locations all over the Triangle. The menu is expansive and your family members will be sure to find their new favorite. If you’re overwhelmed, you can’t go wrong with a jumbo concrete with your favorite mix-ins.
Wade Bowman, Assistant Sports Editor: Bartaco (4121 Main at North Hills Street, Suite 105)
Bartaco is a fantastic option for a more upscale place to grab a couple of tacos. The environment is super unique, the tacos are phenomenal and there are plenty of options as far as appetizers and sides. Would highly recommend it to anyone looking for a nicer place to grab some tacos than the options available right around campus.
Bryan Pyrtle, Assistant Sports Editor: Groucho’s Deli (10 Horne Street)
Tucked behind Jasmin & Olivz Mediterranean, Groucho’s is a neat spot for high-quality deli sandwiches with a great selection of dipping sauces.
Shilpa Giri, Opinion Editor: Carmen’s Cuban Cafe & Lounge (108 Factory Shops Road)
Although technically in Morrisville, this restaurant is a hidden gem tucked away near the airport. Carmen’s is only a 15-minute drive from campus and is honestly, hands down, the best restaurant I’ve ever been to.
Mari Fabian, Assistant Opinion Editor: Ajisai (427 Woodburn Road)
Ajisai is a severely underrated Japanese restaurant located in the Village District. They have fried rice, sushi and more. If you’re broke like me and can’t afford too much, their lunch specials are every day from 11 a.m to 4 p.m. The staff is always super nice and friendly, they have indoor and outdoor seating and they’ve been very careful about COVID since the beginning.
Chloe Allen, Video Editor: Artspace (201 E Davie Street)
Artspace not only has a gallery, but they have studio spaces for artists to work and interact with the public in. You can go to these studios to purchase art directly from the artist, which I love. Artspace also hosts art workshops and is dedicated to making art accessible for all.
Mollie Mitchell, Photo Editor: Parkside Restaurant (301 W Martin Street)
Parkside has the best chicken and waffles, and the vibes are immaculate for brunch.