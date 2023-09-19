Tables from several Latinx organizations filled Talley Student Union during the annual kickoff event celebrating the beginning of Latinx Heritage Month. The event allows students to learn about the diverse Latinx cultures on campus through activities, music and dance.
“This event allows students to meet other Latinx students and shows how a lot of different cultures can come together and create a tight community,” said Rosa Marroquin, a fourth-year studying psychology. “We are establishing a Latinx presence on campus for people to come and see familiar places and flags.”
Andrea Zamudio, a fourth-year studying industrial engineering and president of the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers, and Thomas Bernabe-Bacilio, a fourth-year studying computer engineering, said the Kickoff is an opportunity to build a sense of community through sharing their cultures.
“An event like this is about putting the culture out and showing new students the Latinx representation at NC State,” Zamudio said.
The event highlighted many of NC State’s Latinx organizations, like Mi Familia, Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers, Students for Immigrant Rights and Equality and others. Sube Ritmo, the only Latinx dance team on campus, danced along with other clubs to Latinx music and encouraged students to join in on the fun.
“What’s cool about this event is that sometimes when you’re new to a school, you don’t really know what’s happening,” said Roma Bustillos, graduate assistant for Multicultural Student Affairs. “I think tabling just always gives students the opportunity to kind of check around to see what’s going on and what they might be interested in.”
Several organizations sold food and drinks to fundraise, encouraging students to get to know them and join clubs that piqued their interest with fun prizes and treats.
“It’s bringing so much visibility,” Bustillos said. “Right now, I think we have around fifteen organizations that are targeted towards the Latinx community here on campus.”
The Kickoff was also a space for members of the Latinx community to share their cultures with everyone on campus.
“It’s about finding a place with people who look like you and share your culture,” said Kevin Manzanarez, a third-year studying agricultural education.
The events also allowed Latinx clubs to showcase what they have been doing this year and what they plan to do in the future.
“All the students within the organization put in so much effort, and they have such a passion for it,” Bustillos said. “It’s just so nice to be able to showcase the work that they're already doing, even though it’s still … the beginning of the semester.”
The event brought an energetic and lively atmosphere to Talley Student Union, allowing both Latinx and non-Latinx students to explore and learn more about the diverse Latinx cultures at NC State.
Alejandra Betancourt, treasurer of the Latin American Student Association, said the event gave students a place to be who they are.
“We need space to feel like we belong,” Betancourt said. “[We are] loud and fun and happy.”
