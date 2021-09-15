Latinx Heritage Month Kickoff

Mariana Andreu-Sanz, a fourth-year studying anthropology, and Valentina Quintero, a fourth-year studying environmental technology and management, hold a promotional poster along with the Puerto Rican and Venezuelan flags at Latinx Heritage Month Kickoff on Friday, Sept. 21 in Talley Student Union. At the event, Andreu-Sanz and Quintero represented Lambda Pi Chi, a sorority that promotes the Latina community's presence on campus.

 Jesse Childs

Multicultural Student Association - Talley Student Union, fourth floor

The Multicultural Student Association (MSA) is your one-stop shop for programs and events emphasizing cross-campus diversity and collaboration for students of all backgrounds, especially African American, Native American and Latinx students.

Hours: 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday through Friday

Contact: 919-515-3835 or multicultural@ncsu.edu

Juntos - 111 Lampe Dr

Juntos is a program aimed towards Latinx eighth through 12th grade students, providing preparation, guidance and resources for those interested in pursuing higher education. NC State students have the opportunity to mentor participants in reaching their academic goals while fostering lasting relationships and giving back to the community. 

Contact: 919-515-3854 or juntosprogram@ncsu.edu

Mi Familia 

Mi Familia has the goal of providing a social, cultural and political environment for students interested in sharing and promoting their identity and culture, created for and by Latinx students.

Contact: 919-348-0032 or ncsumifam@gmail.com

Latin American Student Association

The Latin American Student Association (LASA) helps to encourage teamwork and interaction between students of all backgrounds interested in Latinx culture, tradition and values through events and activities contributing to NC State. 

Contact: lasaatncsu-org@ncsu.edu

Latinx Veterinary Medical Association at NC State

The Latinx Veterinary Medical Association strives to promote inclusivity and diversity in the veterinary profession for Latinx students, providing networking opportunities and connection with peers.

Contact: 787-955-9728 or latinxvma20@ncsu.edu

Sube Ritmo Latin Dance Team

The Sube Ritmo Latin Dance Team is NC State’s only Latinx dance team, celebrating all forms of dance in Latin America and helping to unify students and rejoice in Latinx culture.

Contact:  ncsusuberitmo@gmail.com

Lambda Theta Phi Sorority

Lambda Theta Phi is the first Latinx Greek organization on campus, supporting education, leadership, community service and history for Latinx students and the surrounding community, continuing to endorse their mission and objectives. 

Contact: gammasigmalambdas@gmail.com

Tags

Assistant Culture Editor

I’m a third-year student majoring in Business Administration, and I am part of the Graduating Class of 2023. I joined the Technician in August 2020 and I am the Assistant Culture Editor.