Multicultural Student Association - Talley Student Union, fourth floor
The Multicultural Student Association (MSA) is your one-stop shop for programs and events emphasizing cross-campus diversity and collaboration for students of all backgrounds, especially African American, Native American and Latinx students.
Hours: 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday through Friday
Contact: 919-515-3835 or multicultural@ncsu.edu
Juntos - 111 Lampe Dr
Juntos is a program aimed towards Latinx eighth through 12th grade students, providing preparation, guidance and resources for those interested in pursuing higher education. NC State students have the opportunity to mentor participants in reaching their academic goals while fostering lasting relationships and giving back to the community.
Contact: 919-515-3854 or juntosprogram@ncsu.edu
Mi Familia
Mi Familia has the goal of providing a social, cultural and political environment for students interested in sharing and promoting their identity and culture, created for and by Latinx students.
Contact: 919-348-0032 or ncsumifam@gmail.com
Latin American Student Association
The Latin American Student Association (LASA) helps to encourage teamwork and interaction between students of all backgrounds interested in Latinx culture, tradition and values through events and activities contributing to NC State.
Contact: lasaatncsu-org@ncsu.edu
Latinx Veterinary Medical Association at NC State
The Latinx Veterinary Medical Association strives to promote inclusivity and diversity in the veterinary profession for Latinx students, providing networking opportunities and connection with peers.
Contact: 787-955-9728 or latinxvma20@ncsu.edu
Sube Ritmo Latin Dance Team
The Sube Ritmo Latin Dance Team is NC State’s only Latinx dance team, celebrating all forms of dance in Latin America and helping to unify students and rejoice in Latinx culture.
Contact: ncsusuberitmo@gmail.com
Lambda Theta Phi Sorority
Lambda Theta Phi is the first Latinx Greek organization on campus, supporting education, leadership, community service and history for Latinx students and the surrounding community, continuing to endorse their mission and objectives.
Contact: gammasigmalambdas@gmail.com