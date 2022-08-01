You may be upset that this summer is almost coming to an end, but don’t worry — I’ve got you covered with some last-minute experiences you can sneak in. From fun activities to preparation for the start of the academic year — this bucket list is perfect for a college student with just a few weeks left.
Paint a perfect (or peculiar) pot
Paint Your Pot is located in Cary, NC. Here, there are a wide range of ceramics and paints to choose from. Once you paint your ceramic, you get it glazed and pick it up in the following weeks. The ceramics range from formal decorations to funky animals. You can go any day of the week, but there is a special discount on Mondays when there’s only a $2 fee per individual.
Head to your local movie theater
There have been several hot blockbusters released this summer, like “Minions: The Rise of Gru” and “Thor: Love and Thunder.” If you want a special discount, go to AMC Theatres on a Tuesday to watch a movie for just $5 at any time if you’re part of their membership program. Make sure to book your tickets in advance, as they run out quickly.
Read a book
Let’s be honest, how many books did you read over the summer? I had a goal of reading 10, but I only ended up reading one. This is the time to pick up the book you’ve been dying to read. It’s okay if you’re a slow reader or need to take breaks when reading — you have plenty of time before class starts.
Find a new workout routine
It’s always nice to mix up your workout routine from time to time with new exercises. Personally, I learned yoga over the summer. I always thought it was easy, since it’s slower than intense cardio. However, I quickly realized it was extremely hard — yoga requires an immense amount of strength and flexibility. Who knows, maybe you’ll discover something new if you also bring variability into your routine.
Create a time capsule
Imagine how cool it would be if you opened a box full of memories you had buried for your future self to find five years from now. Take any box and fill it with things that have meaning to you. This can be pictures, sentimental objects or even things that you made. Write a note to your future self about possible predictions or the state of mind you’re currently in. Make sure to bury this box or put it in an area you won’t touch for years. Your future self will thank you!
Spend time with friends and family back home
If you’re at home this summer, make sure to spend as much time with your friends and family as possible before you come back. You’ll certainly get homesick at a certain point on campus and miss them, but the happy memories will keep you going. This is an ideal time to plan a day trip or game night. PowerPoint and karaoke nights have been trending on TikTok lately, this would be hilarious to do.
Learn how to cook something new
Cooking is a great way to relieve stress. However, if you also don’t know how to cook, it may be more stressful than fun. That being said, I would definitely recommend learning to cook something new — you’ll level up your cooking skills, and give yourself more recipe options if you’re living on your own next year.
Hike a new trail
Hiking is fun and beneficial for your health. Try discovering a new trail this summer before making your way back to campus — it’s nice to see a change in scenery. You can use the website AllTrails to your benefit. It’s a great source to find trails around campus.
Discover a spot and make it yours
Find the perfect study and hangout spots on NC State’s campus before the first day of class. I recommend looking for places near your classes and where you live, but feel free to step outside of your comfort zone. Last year, my two favorite places were the fifth floor of Talley Student Union and the Court of North Carolina.
Cop or create NC State merchandise
What better way is there to support our school than wearing NC State merch? You can buy a variety of hats, shirts and more from Wolfpack Outfitters. Another great option is making your own merchandise — you can tie-dye clothes red and white or iron on wolf patches. Get creative with this one. There are no wrong ideas as long as you have school spirit!