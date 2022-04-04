The 2022 Dreamville Festival continued in Dorothea Dix Park on Sunday, April 3 for its second day, featuring artists like Wiz Khalifa, Lil Wayne, Ari Lennox, J. Cole and others.
After not having a Dreamville festival in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event returned and closed out in a big way with several of Dreamville’s top artists and guest acts.
Looking around, it was almost unbelievable to think about how many fans filtered through the park’s entrances. However, the venue hardly felt crowded — with hundreds of acres to spread out, Dorothea Dix Park saw plenty of people stretched out on blankets or bobbing in the back of crowds.
To kick things off early Sunday afternoon, Kyle Banks, Omen and Cozz kicked things off across the two main stages. Cozz and Omen are both signed with Dreamville Records, J. Cole’s record label and the namesake of Dreamville Festival.
One of the first major acts to hit the Shine stage was Rico Nasty. The Maryland native wasted no time in bringing some energy to the mid-afternoon crowd, performing hits such as “Smack a B----” and “Poppin.” Kelly threw in “Tia Tamera” mid-set — without Doja Cat, of course — a recognizable, high-energy bop that energized the immense crowd, which was baking underneath the hot afternoon sun.
The heat didn’t deter anyone, though. Within 15 minutes of Rico Nasty’s set, fans swarmed over to the Rise stage to catch BIA, best known for her hit single “WHOLE LOTTA MONEY” which features Nicki Minaj on its remix.
BIA was electric onstage, performing with a posse of dancers and interacting heavily with the crowd at large, especially the women. Narrowly weaving through the throng of fans, BIA urged her fans to sing a couple bars of her most popular hits like “WHOLE LOTTA MONEY” and debuted a few new songs coming out in April.
Attendee Rachel Kane, who made it to Dreamville on Sunday, looked forward to attending the festival after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.
“It was super fun in 2019, so I was really excited to go in 2020,” Kane said. “I was planning on going, then [COVID-19] happened.”
Bas was one of many highlights of day two, opening with his hit song “Night Job” and pumping up the crowd with his verses on “Boca Raton” and “Lit,” among others. Like J.I.D. yesterday, Bas brought out Earthgang to perform some songs off “Revenge of the Dreamers III,” namely “Down Bad” and “Costa Rica.”
T-Pain brought some mid-2000s hip-hop and rap into the mix. Ahead of his arrival onstage, a parody-style video played, outlining several key events in T-Pain’s career, including his win on “The Masked Singer” in 2019 and the role he played in the popularization of auto-tune.
“I think T-Pain has been one of the best acts today,” Kane said. “I love Ari [Lennox], too, and Lil Wayne will be really cool.”
Wiz Khalifa drew one of the largest crowds of the night, gradually building up toward his hit songs such as “We Dem Boyz” and “Young, Wild & Free,” taking Dreamville back in time to the early 2010s.
A Wiz Khalifa performance wouldn’t be complete without performing “See You Again,” a song that many consider his magnum opus and one that spent 12 consecutive weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100. Khalifa ended his set with the song, a perfect final track.
As the sun set, it felt therapeutic to listen to Ari Lennox’s heavenly voice for just under 45 minutes. The DC-based singer, who became the first female artist to sign with Dreamville Records, adored the attention she received from fans and thanked a member of the crowd for bringing her a late birthday cake — Lennox turned 31 on March 26.
Before J. Cole closed out the night, DJ Drama had an hour-long set that was downright fantastic, playing tracks from his Gangsta Grillz mixtape series, and bringing out Jeezy, T.I. and Lil Wayne to perform individually.
DJ Drama has appeared in collaboration with artists such as Lil Uzi Vert and Tyler, the Creator, recently appearing on Tyler’s Grammy-winning “CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST,” but his collaborations with the three featured artists of the night defined a generation.
Among the songs played were Jeezy’s “Put On,” T.I.’s “Bring Em Out” and Lil Wayne’s “Good Kush & Alcohol.”
J. Cole was the final performance of the weekend, capping off the night by performing tracks off his newest record “The Off-Season,” starting off with “9 5 . s o u t h” and making his way through his discography.
“1 0 0 . m i l,” performed with Bas, was easily one of the highlights of J. Cole’s set, as were his “2014 Forest Hills Drive” tracks, like “Wet Dreamz,” “A Tale of 2 Citiez” and “G.O.M.D.”
Despite being the top-billed artist of the two-day event, J. Cole had a humble stage performance, pointing out when he would mess up a lyric, as well as signing things for fans he would notice among the crowd.
J. Cole brought a sense of finality to the event when he brought out all of his available Dreamville signees to perform hits like “Under The Sun” and “Down Bad,” before closing the night out with his performance of “MIDDLE CHILD.”