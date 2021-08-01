On NC State’s Main Campus, no building epitomizes the University’s athletic culture more so than Reynolds Coliseum. Throughout its over 70-year history, this coliseum has hosted presidents, championship teams and most incoming freshmen.
The coliseum itself sits on a lot adjacent to Talley Student Union. Students can spot it easily as one of the few non-brick buildings on campus.
For those affiliated with NC State, Reynolds represents a sports culture enriched by its electric stadium environment and legendary coaching staff and athletes. In its lifetime, Reynolds has witnessed the coaching talent of Everett Case, Norm Sloan, Jim Valvano and Kay Yow. It has also experienced the skill of many athletes, such as the 1982-83 NCAA men’s basketball champions and the eclectic “fire and ice” duo of Christopher Corchiani and Rodney Monroe.
Reynolds’ contributions to State’s sports culture cannot be overlooked. It exudes Wolfpack pride, and the following three fans praise its seemingly electric atmosphere.
The inside of the iconic facility has since been renovated but, according to alumna and former Student Body President Chandler Thompson Boyle, that might be for the best.
“I was a student before the renovation and I think, for a lot of alumni, their memories of Reynolds are of a very hot place, but it’s very nice that it has air conditioning now and it’s just a special place for anyone to visit.” Boyle said.
In addition to air conditioning, the front entrance to Reynolds now also features a permanent University Athletic Hall of Fame exhibit. It incorporates sports memorabilia and first-hand accounts from fans, athletes and coaches into a magnificent display of Wolfpack pride.
One aspect of the Hall of Fame, a noise meter, stuck out in Boyle’s mind.
“One of my favorite Reynolds memories from going to basketball games is the noise meter,” Boyle said. “The noise meter was my absolute favorite thing as a kid. I loved seeing the noise meter go up to hit the top.”
For Shannon Dolan, a fourth-year studying environmental science, the Hall of Fame comes to mind as one of the memorable aspects of Reynolds, but so does the student cheer section.
“I feel like we have really good cheers so everyone gets into the cheers and it’s a smaller stadium so it feels really close and that camaraderie helps with the atmosphere,” Dolan said.
When asked about sports culture at NC State, Dolan talked about the welcoming atmosphere at Reynolds.
“I think we’re pretty proud of our athletic teams,” Dolan said. “I feel like we do have a lot of school pride, and when you walk into Reynolds, I really get that feeling too.”
Emily Tomblin, a fourth-year studying zoology, shared Dolan’s appreciation for Reynolds’ hallowed places. An active participant in Reynolds’ sports culture, Tomblin plays the trumpet in the pep band at home women’s basketball games.
“Before and during the game, it’s very exciting because you can tell that everyone really wants to be there,” Tomblin said. “They’re eager to cheer on the team, so it’s a really energizing atmosphere to be in.”
She also described her favorite piece of music to play at games: “Fast Fight.”
“It’s a really fast version of the fight song that the trumpets play when we go out onto the court in the latter half of the game,” Tomblin said.
Reynolds Coliseum, truly an epicenter for athletics at NC State, represents decades of sports history. Interestingly enough, when these three fans were asked to pick a historic Reynolds moment that they wished to be present for, each one chose a Jim Valvano men’s basketball game. That’s one heck of a coincidence!