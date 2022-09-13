After a glorious return last year, Hopscotch Music Festival reinvented itself once again this past weekend with an eclectic lineup of artists hailing from across the country, a nonstop schedule of live music for attendees from Sept. 8-10.
Starting in the afternoon and ending early in the morning, performances ranged from day parties and club shows hosted at local breweries, bars and venues to the outdoor stages at Moore Square and City Plaza in downtown Raleigh. City Plaza served as the main stage while the makeshift sound stage at Moore Square provided a more laid-back atmosphere for families and those looking to shop vendors selling homemade wares.
Hopscotch photo team member Garrett Poulos said he has been working at the festival for five years now, specializing in video production and music photography.
“If you're into indie music, some hip-hop, rock and roll, I mean, it's a great place to come out,” Poulos said. “You can see all different sorts of bands, move all around downtown and just have a good time. It's a good vibe.”
Bartender and NC State alumna Victoria Niemeyer said she began bartending for Hopscotch after an exciting experience participating as an attendee six years ago.
“I'm very impressed with the layout and the vibe,” Niemeyer said. “I loved it the first year, and I love how it's evolved in itself. But yeah, it’s like a bartending group. We all look forward to bartending this event each year. So I have been at the mainstage, the past four Hopscotches that I've worked at, so it's just really an honor to help people have a good time.”
Asheville-based artist MJ Lenderman performed Thursday evening, playing a variety of country-tinged alternative tunes in a nearly hour-long toe-tapping set at City Plaza.
“It was awesome,” said Ethan Baechtold, the bass player for Lenderman. “I played the stage before with an R&B project. It's always great … I've played with various bands for the past couple years. Good to be back at it.”
Later that night, Amethyst Kiah played an even mix of hits and unreleased tracks to the spellbound crowd at Moore Square, packed with riveting guitar solos and a taste of the Americana.
“I got off a four-week tour a week ago, and I've had a few days off and I'm back at it again,” Kiah said. “I feel really great. It's just a lot of fun tonight. … I love indie music. I wanted to have a chance to get in front of new people.”
Originally from Los Angeles, Wand took center stage at Moore Square as the sun set on Friday, playing an electric rock-tinged tracklist amid bright lights and an attentive audience. During the performance, lead vocalist and guitarist Cory Hanson drew inspiration from renowned Led Zeppelin lead guitarist Jimmy Page, using a violin bow to play the guitar.
“It was great. I liked it when the sun went down; the mood started to get a little more romantic and nice,” Hanson said. “There's people sitting on the lawn, and everyone seemed to be enjoying the set quite a bit.”
Throughout the three-day festival, vendors continued to advertise their products, from candles to refreshments. Moore Square’s perimeter was the quintessential shopping destination for festivalgoers, many taking advantage of the open stalls and catching a break from the nonstop live music performances.
Nick Osetek, an illustrator and printmaker selling original pieces, commission art and prints on his digital storefront, said Hopscotch is the first festival where he has sold his art.
“I've been before … but this was my first time vending, and it’s a cool opportunity to watch the music and sell some prints and meet people,” Osetek said. “It's been a little slower than in the past, but it's been nice getting to meet people that stop and interact.”
Tasseomancer owner Tessa Tigges, an artist selling homemade soaps and candles with hand-drawn labels, alongside art prints, T-shirts and pins, said she learned about the open market at Hopscotch very recently.
“I've had friends who have talked about this festival for years,” Tigges said. “And I just learned that there was a market component to it, just maybe a month or two ago when I was looking online for pop ups to do. … It's been a little slower. But I think it's just the weather, kind of the nature of the beast.”
Despite a downpour of rain on Saturday, Hopscotch went out with a bang, closing out with performances from Kim Gordon in City Plaza and Makaya McCraven in Moore Square. The weather didn’t stop crowds from rocking out to the groovy final performances this year, making do with makeshift shelters and gear.
Hopscotch’s legacy continues to evolve as the festival continues each year, with new venues, components and advertising opportunities for local businesses across the Triangle. Above all, it’s clear the festival values attendee experiences — from jam-packed live music performances to community connections.