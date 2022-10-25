As Halloween approaches, countless new movies drop in hopes of becoming a classic — a hard task when competing against Disney tried-and-trues like “Halloweentown,” “Twitches” and, of course, “Hocus Pocus.” This past September, the sequel, “Hocus Pocus 2,” was released on Disney+ hoping to live up to its predecessor. Thankfully, it did.
The original “Hocus Pocus” was released in 1993, becoming a universally beloved Halloween film. Nearly 30 years later, the Sanderson sisters have graced our screens again. Oftentimes sequels fall short with lackluster scripting, lazy plotting and recasting the greats, but not “Hocus Pocus 2.”
All three esteemed actresses, Bette Midler (Winifred), Kathy Najimy (Mary) and Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah), returned to their adored roles as the mischievous sister witches of Salem. In addition, Winnie’s zombified scorned lover, Billy Butcherson, is played by Doug Jones once again.
Before we see these nostalgic faces, however, a flashback of their childhood origin story is shown with three adorable child actors perfectly capturing the essence of the Sanderson sisters as they start their journey into witchcraft. Audience members are also treated to Billy Butcherson un-zombified as a normal teenage boy. In this flashback, we also meet Reverend Traske who is responsible for sentencing the sisters to death.
Watching “Hocus Pocus” before the sequel will certainly add to the enjoyment of the film, but with this inclusion of their origin story, it’s not necessary in order to enjoy “Hocus Pocus 2.”
In the present day, new talent is introduced. The movie’s main teen lead, Becca, is played by Whitney Peak, who some may know as the main character of the “Gossip Girl” reboot on HBO. Unsurprisingly, her character in “Hocus Pocus 2” is much more likable. Becca is joined by friends Izzy (Belissa Escobedo) and Cassie (Lilia Buckingham). Cassie’s father is the goofy, Halloween-loving Mayor Traske, descendant and lookalike of the Reverend Traske from the flashback.
As many may remember from the first movie, the Sandersons’ witch hut had been turned into an abandoned and sinister museum. Now, it’s a bustling and revitalized magic shop run by Sanderson fanatic Gilbert (Sam Richardson). The shop is complete with Sanderson memorabilia and, of course, the book — Winnifred’s sentient companion housing ingredients and incantations for any spells.
Through a little Halloween mischief, the Sanderson sisters return in all their glory to Salem for another shot at eating children’s souls and gaining immortality. With the return of the original stars, the movie is utterly engaging from this point forward.
Like last time, the sisters find themselves out of place when it comes to the technical advancements of 2022. A personal favorite moment was watching the sisters’ surprise and fear at automatic sliding doors.
Sadly, Binks’ death in the first “Hocus Pocus” meant Becca and her friends had to find their own way to stop the sisters without the help of the wise black cat. However, Gilbert has his own black cat that resides in the Sanderson magic shop. Sadly, he does not talk.
Just like the original, the sequel delivers the same whimsical and lovable villains in the Sanderson sisters while updating the special effects to today’s standards and vastly diversifying their cast from the previously white-centric original. “Hocus Pocus 2” is charmingly heartwarming and a great way to spend 90 minutes gearing up for Halloween.
Keep watching after the credits for a Marvel-esque surprise.