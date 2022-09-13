Myra Bari, Culture Editor
Song: Matando by Tei Shi
Just to be clear — if Tei Shi has no fans, I’m dead. Her 2019 album “La Linda” has a special place in my heart; I’ve replayed it an endless number of times. “Matando'' is a toe-tapping gem, a smooth and sexy reggae-inspired exploration of Tei Shi’s Colombian heritage.
Mari Fabian, Opinion Editor
Song: Aguanile by Héctor Lavoe and Willie Colón
Aguanile: to cleanse yourself or cleanse your belongings
There aren’t enough songs or words to describe the entire heritage and existence of Latinx or Hispanic music. All my life, I’ve been immersed in it, as my dad is Mexican and my mom is Colombian. The intermingling of these two cultures has been intriguing, and I enjoy all kinds of Spanish music. My music taste has ranged from salsa, reggaeton, mariachi, bachata and more. One of my favorite memories from growing up is listening to salsa while my mom cooked delicious sudado in the background of it all. This music also defined the classic Saturday morning cleaning tunes. As soon as I heard those tittering drum beats and bird squawks, I knew I’d be in for a surprise: cleaning or dinner?
Ellie Bruno, Design Editor
Song: Sofia by Alvaro Soler
I was trying to pass my high school Spanish class when my older sister (a Spanish major) told me to listen to Spanish music. She claimed it would help me pick up on words, but I think she just wanted more control of the aux. Regardless, Soler stuck in my mind as one of my favorite Spanish singers — “Sofia” is upbeat and energetic but still has a touch of authentic softness that never fails to make me smile.
Bryan Pyrtle, Sports Editor
Song: El Rey by Vicente Fernández
Even though New York Mets closer Edwin Díaz’s entrance to “Narco” by Blasterjaxx and Timmy Trumpet is currently taking the baseball world by storm, my favorite Latin song comes from another MLB reliever. Atlanta Braves right-hander Raisel Iglesias’ entrance song of choice is Vicente Fernández’s “El Rey.”
https://twitter.com/claudiagestro/status/1529312972673150977?s=20&t=WDKFBpxxLsjrHTYTAyJO1g
While closer entrance songs are typically upbeat (as with Díaz) or ominous (as with former New York Yankees closer Mariano Rivera and “Enter Sandman” by Metallica), I really appreciate how Iglesias uses “El Rey” to break the mold. The swelling dynamics and tempo give off a sense of regality. Not the kind you’d see in a British historical drama, but the kind you’d feel in the final showdown of a classic Western. It’s Iglesias the hero against the big bad opposing batters. In this way, Iglesias is “El Rey” as much as Fernández.
Wade Bowman, Managing Editor
Song: Black Magic Woman by Santana
Santana’s “Black Magic Woman” serves as not only one of the most influential pieces of Latin rock, but an incredibly smooth track with an infectious rhythm. Despite being a cover of a piece originally written by Fleetwood Mac, Santana’s ability to completely reshape the feel of the song into a Latin rock masterpiece played a large role in the group's rise to stardom.
Abigail Ali, News Editor
Song: Telepatía by Kali Uchis
I know, I know, I chose a TikTok song. But “Telepatía” is one of the vibe-iest songs of all time, and it takes me back to summer 2021. The tone of the song is almost dream-like, which is perfect on overwhelming days when I want to listen to something more chill. Also, the cover art for this song is 10/10.
Jameson Wolf, Assistant Culture Editor
Song: La Media Vuelta by Luis Miguel
As Mexico’s beloved crooner and heartthrob, Luis Miguel never fails to bring a little sentiment, heartbreak and drama into every song, and “La Media Vuelta” is no exception. Miguel’s sweet tone over an acoustic guitar with a touch of horns is perfect for a slow dance or a good cry.
Ethan Rimolt, Assistant Photo Editor
Song: Y Así Fue by Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda
If you’re a fan of big band music, you don’t need to search for the perfect song anymore. When I worked in the restaurant industry my coworkers introduced me to “Y Así Fue,” and I’ve continued to listen to it even during my time in college. The vibes are immaculate.