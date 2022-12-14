For their first show back after being sidelined by COVID-19, The Happy Fits took the stage at Cat’s Cradle in Carrboro, North Carolina on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Greeted by an enthusiastic crowd of fans decked in band merchandise, The Happy Fits delivered a high-energy, 90-minute set on what would have been the 24th stop of their Under The Shade of Green Tour.
The Happy Fits were preceded by two supporting acts, each with their own unique sound.
The first was indie-rock band Phoneboy, composed of guitarists Wyn Barnum and Ricky Dana and bassist James Fusco, taking the stage at 7 p.m. to a half-empty venue that continued to fill throughout their set.
The band delivered eight dance-worthy songs, including fan-favorites “Roses,” “Nevermind” and “1987.” Phoneboy thanked The Happy Fits multiple times throughout their set, grateful for the opportunity to join them on tour; Fusco even sported a Happy Fits tour T-shirt.
Phoneboy keyboardist and vocalist Jordan Torres said she was glad to return to the stage after the tour was forced to reschedule six dates due to COVID-19.
“The energy of the crowd was really incredible tonight,” Torres said. “We haven't played a show in a few days, so playing here and the crowd being so receptive was a really great introduction back to the tour.”
Indie-pop duo Daisy the Great began their set at 8 p.m. with “Glitter.” Their pared-down instrumentals and soft harmonies provided a dreamlike change of pace. The pair — Kelley Nicole Dugan and Mina Walker — also played their TikTok-famous “The Record Player Song” to the delight of the younger audience members.
While the duo performed “Aluminum,” a fan gifted Walker with an origami flower made out of aluminum foil. After they played “Liar,” a more upbeat song, the two changed gears to play “Tell Me Have You Been Dancing.” The rest of the band left the stage to allow Walker and Dugan a moment of solitude for their most intimate song.
The band returned to the stage for “Routine,” and Walker and Dugan let loose with the band members for “Cry In The Mirror.” Dugan grabbed some drumsticks and unleashed her energy on the cymbal in tandem with the drummer, while Walker brought her bass to the side stage and danced with the guitarist.
The Happy Fits, consisting of cellist and vocalist Calvin Langman, guitarist Ross Monteith and drummer Luke Davis, began their set at 9:05 p.m., opening with “Around and Around” from their newest album. The band members were sporting glitter on their faces and chests and their animated movements matched the energy of the crowd. The stage was visually simple, illuminated by colorful lights moving in time with the beat.
They followed with “Dance Alone,” “She Wants Me (To Be Loved)” and “Dirty Imbecile,” continuing to dance around the stage with their instruments. Langman was particularly energetic through the set, managing to run and jump around the stage while hauling his cello around with him. Oftentimes he would single out specific audience members, point at them with his bow and sing the lyrics directly to them.
Of the 20-song setlist, highlights included “Mary,” “Cold Turkey” and “Grow Back.” Langman led the crowd to sing “Happy Birthday” to a lucky audience member and was extremely energetic, making a range of facial expressions while wishing her well.
After leaving the stage, the trio returned after only two minutes for an encore consisting of three songs, “Hold Me Down,” “So Alright, Cool Whatever” and their hit song “Too Late.” Before exiting the stage for good, they insisted on taking a picture with the crowd to finish off the night.
With only four stops remaining on the tour, Torres said she’s grateful for the memories she’s forged with her fellow tour group members.
“We’re a really tight knit group,” Torres said. “It’s rare when you find something like that. We’re cherishing every moment with them.”