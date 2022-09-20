Following a successful Wolfpack Welcome Week and return to campus, students are preparing for the highly anticipated football season. Sitting comfortably at no. 12 in the most recent AP College Football Poll, the Wolfpack is bringing high hopes for a chance at the ACC championship this year. Alongside the excitement for the games themselves, many prepare for an entirely different, but connected experience — tailgating.
Whether you’re a returning student, freshman, alum or simply a fan, tailgating is an integral part of the gameday experience. Chase Corbett, a second-year studying supply chain management, talked about what tailgating as a fraternity member looks like for him.
Starting hours before kickoff, Corbett describes an early arrival with the elaborate setup of tents at the fraternity lots.
“We pack everything we have in a van,” Corbett said. “We'd grab all of our tent stuff, you know, cornhole, footballs, everything we need. And we drive over there, we'd be there right at 3 p.m. … so we can be the first fraternity, the first group to set up their tent.”
With an entire day of large crowds, dancing and partying before the actual game starts, it can be a bit overwhelming. Corbett shared his best tips for successful tailgating.
“Definitely don't wear shoes that you care too much about, because they'll probably get ruined,” Corbett said. “Wear clothes that are light, because you'll probably get really sweaty under a frat tent … People are gonna be bouncing off each other the whole time. And it may be annoying, but you're really all there for one thing — to celebrate your football team. So just keep that in mind and have a good time.”
Cory Kowitz, a fourth-year studying meteorology and a member of the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity, shares a similar experience to Corbett. Along with his early setups to ensure his fraternity has a tent full of games, food and drinks, Kowitz said good weather can make or break a tailgate.
Other consistencies that both Corbett and Kowitz describe are the importance of good music and speakers, games and of course — the people. Considering these tips for a successful tailgate, it’s important to remember that tailgating is a collective experience.
“One good thing about going to the frat lots is, it's pretty all-inclusive.” Corbett said. “Like, yeah, you want to be in a fraternity with all of your friends, but anybody is allowed to go to the frat lots.”
Kowitz describes a similar experience. While he praises the experience with his best friends in Delta Sigma Phi, there are many other ways to enjoy a tailgate.
“I don't think you need to get a fraternity to have a good time to tailgate,” Kowitz said. “There's so many other options, and you can do your own tailgate out of your own car, you could have a lot of families, there's a lot of family traditions where the whole family comes in.”
Tom Carrigan, an NC State alum of almost 40 years, specializes in throwing elaborate tailgates for his family and friends — many of whom graduated from NC State as well. For Carrigan, there’s a bit more to his tailgates than cornhole, football, food and drinks. From trailers, to satellites and all-day menus, his tailgates cater to everyone for the day-long event.
“We have a satellite dish too, for the TV,” Carrigan said. “And we get there early, we use a grill and a flat top and camp stove that we can cook at home, and then we do our cooking there. … Because if it's like a 12 o'clock kickoff, we may get there at seven in the morning and have breakfast, and then something before we go into the game, and then eat again to get out of the game.”
While Carrigan and Corbett agree on several important parts of a tailgate — food, music and early arrivals to make the most of the day — there’s one component that stands out: the people who come together to celebrate the Wolfpack.
“That's when school spirit really comes together,” Corbett said. “It's just about having a good time and getting ready for the game. … You're just super excited to watch your football team play. That just brings out an energy and a euphoria for me and, I would think, a lot of other people there.”
Considering this common goal, the importance of tailgating can be seen from another perspective. Lyndon Cooper, a second-year studying sports management, and offensive lineman for the Wolfpack, shares his thoughts on tailgating.
“It’s like a big block party,” Cooper said. “People are out there having a good time, drinking and stuff. Just having a good time [and] partying.”
Being on the football team, personal tailgating experiences are few and far between. However, Cooper describes how the tailgating culture can still be experienced by the team.
“Every time we travel, you know we take the bus, and we always drive by all the tailgates,” Cooper said. “So like us seeing the tailgates, everybody standing up, waving at us … [it] makes us feel good that we have a good fan base that will come to every game. So I mean, people that tailgate, we really appreciate it.”
While Cooper describes the importance and the impact of tailgating on the crowd and the team, he also acknowledges tailgating is an event of itself, for people to get together and have a good time before the game.
“Honestly, it's like the pregame for the game,” Cooper said. “People get excited for the game. Like people have fun, it's not like ‘just go to the game’ and just be playing. Be with your friends, have fun before the game and just carry it on to the game.”
Taking the tips, advice and ideas of tailgating are endless in their possibilities, the Wolfpack will take the high energy into the start of what should be an exciting year.
“I think NC State is going to be even better than last year,” Corbett said. “And I think we're gonna have a top football program as we're already ranked, like, top 15 in the country. So let's hope that can continue and let's start off strong.”