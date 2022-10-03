Lucky Tree, an eclectic coffee shop located at 3801 Hillsborough St., hosts Free the Mic nights the second and fourth Mondays of every month. The open mic events are magical nights of storytelling for both performers and attendees.
The space by itself is rich in artistic display. At every corner, with decor on the walls and ceiling, there’s something that is sure to spark a beautiful thought or feeling.
Pasquinell Paris, a barista at Lucky Tree and fourth-year studying psychology, feels inspired by the space and event.
“Being in a community surrounded by a bunch of artists … inspires you to open up to something different or create something new,” Paris said. “And a lot of the people that come in and the people that work here would be inspired just by looking at the wall. At open mics it would be the same way. You just look at something that’s presented in front of you. … It gets your creative juices flowing. I feel like definitely the area and calmness helps people think and express themselves better.”
Storytelling mediums such as art, music and poetry capture the depth of the human experience. When this is shared and received, there’s more understanding across all borders. It makes people feel closer to each other.
Phillip Chu, a performer at Free the Mic, sings and plays the guitar. He enjoys coming to the event as often as he can.
“I think it encourages people generally just to be more vulnerable and open,” Chu said. “I feel like coming to an open mic and hearing a song, sharing your voice or your poetry or sharing your jokes, it’s something that’s very personal and intimate because it’s yours and it’s your creation. Sharing that with other people in the room is a very intimate thing. When everyone does it together, it brings people together. It’s cool.”
It is cool — the community vibe at the events paired with the ambience goes beyond inspiration to promote courage.
“I feel like it gives people a safe space,” Paris said. “It gives people the comfortability that they probably lack outside.”
The event attracts people from all age groups and backgrounds. Alae Bouchama, a senior in high school in attendance, also remarked on the comfortable atmosphere of the events.
“It’s so aesthetic; the entire place itself, from the art to the plants and then the people singing,” Bouchama said. “It's a really nice feeling. I can feel really comfortable being at Lucky Tree and experiencing everyone. The open mic is so nice.”
At the end of the open mic night, there is typically time for a free-spirited jam session, the highlight of the night according to Chu.
“Anyone who wants to come in and join, play an instrument or sing, they can do that,” Chu said. “They’ll just come up with whatever they come up with as a group. It’s very spontaneous, fun and messy. It’s just cool to see strangers and friends interact and do something silly together.”
For more information on Lucky Tree check out their website and Instagram.