Mari’s picks
2021 was a pretty big year for me — I started working at a movie theater and became a film studies major. Naturally, I started going back to theaters to watch as much as I could (safely of course). Thankfully, 2021 was huge for new releases, despite the raging pandemic. I wasn’t able to see all of these in person, but I highly recommend checking these out if you can.
Ticket prices vary but luckily, most college students get discounted tickets — I know Regal Crossroads, AMC theaters and The Chelsea offer these options. If you’re unsure, it never hurts to ask.
Even if you’re not a movie person (which I highly recommend you become one), it’s always nice to branch out of your comfort zone.
Best Picture
“Annette”
“CODA”
“Drive My Car”
“Dune”
“Licorice Pizza”
“The Lost Daughter”
“The Power of the Dog”
“tick, tick…Boom!”
“Titane”
“West Side Story”
All of these picks knocked it out of the park for me but I have a special place in my heart for some. I hope either “Dune”, “CODA” or “Drive My Car” win Best Picture. Out of these, I’m rooting the most for “Drive My Car.” If “Belfast” wins, I’m jumping off a cliff.
Best Director
Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”
Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car”
Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”
Denis Villeneuve, “Dune”
I’ve always been a Spielberg fanatic but I’m not rooting for him; Jane Campion deserves best director by far. Runner-up? Hamaguchi with the remarkable “Drive My Car.”
Best Actor
Nicolas Cage, “Pig”
Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”
Andrew Garfield, “tick, tick…Boom!”
Will Smith, “King Richard”
Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
I’m truly so torn with this category but I hope Garfield or Cumberbatch secure Best Actor.
Best Actress
Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”
Penelope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers”
Alana Haim, “Licorice Pizza”
Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”
Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”
It’s hard to choose between these as we have such a powerful lineup — Cruz has a pretty good shot at getting best actress. Personally though, I think Haim deserves a stab at the win for her performance in “Licorice Pizza.”
Best Supporting Actor
Bradley Cooper, “Licorice Pizza”
Mike Faist, “West Side Story”
Troy Kotsur, “CODA”
Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog”
Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”
What can I say? I loved Smit-McPhee and Cooper’s performances — this is a bit of a toss up but I favor Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”) to win best supporting actor.
Best Supporting Actress
Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”
Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”
Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”
Marlee Matlin, “CODA”
Ruth Negga, “Passing”
I’m probably biased because Debose is a Raleigh native, but I hope she snags best supporting actress for her performance in “West Side Story.”
Best Original Screenplay
“Being the Ricardos”
“King Richard”
“Licorice Pizza”
“Parallel Mothers”
“Titane”
Original screenplays are far and few between. Out of these films I hope “Licorice Pizza” or “Parallel Mothers” secures the win for best original screenplay.
Allie’s picks
Since I started going to the movies after over a year in May, I’ve gone to about 50 screenings of new films, reissued classics and those new films for a second or third time. I feel privileged to go to the theaters and practice all the safety precautions I ought to, and I’m incredibly thankful I get to be in that position.
However, there’s endless reasons to not return to the movies, so watch responsibly. Of my picks, only four of 17 are currently unavailable via video on demand, meaning for about the cost of a movie ticket or two, you can experience these at home.
Although I’m just about the biggest proponent of the true theatrical experience, I’m an even bigger one for personal safety. No matter the venue, 2021 was a fantastic year for film and checking out any of these films is more than worth it.
Best Picture
“Annette”
“C’mon C’mon”
“CODA”
“Drive My Car”
“Dune”
“The French Dispatch”
“Licorice Pizza”
“The Power of the Dog”
“Titane”
“West Side Story”
My pick for best picture is “Dune.” It’s the ultimate crossover of crowd-pleasing blockbuster and technical masterpiece in just about every way.
Best Director
Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”
Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car”
Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”
Denis Villeneuve, “Dune”
I’m pulling for Hamaguchi for best director. “Drive My Car” is incredibly well-made and is not a film to miss this year.
Best Actress
Penelope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers”
Alana Haim, “Licorice Pizza”
Agathe Rousselle, “Titane”
Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”
Rachel Zegler, “West Side Story”
This is a really tough category this year no matter who gets nominated, but I’m rooting for Haim. “Licorice Pizza” is the (unnecessarily) controversial film this year, but she’s undoubtedly a shining spot in the sea of discourse.
Best Actor
Nicolas Cage, “Pig”
Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”
Adam Driver, “Annette”
Oscar Isaac, “The Card Counter”
Simon Rex, “Red Rocket”
Cumberbatch is a hit or miss performer for me, but “The Power of the Dog” is his highest hit, and I think the Academy ought to award him for it.
Best Supporting Actress
Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”
Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”
Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”
Rebecca Ferguson, “Dune”
Ruth Negga, “Passing”
I’m not just rooting for her because she’s a Raleighite, but it sure helps DeBose’s legacy performance as Anita in Spielberg’s “West Side Story.”
Best Supporting Actor
Bradley Cooper, “Licorice Pizza”
Troy Kotsur, “CODA”
Woody Norman, “C’mon C’mon”
Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”
Jeffrey Wright, “The French Dispatch”
Wright delivers one of the most sensitive performances I’ve ever seen in “The French Dispatch” and deserves his flowers.
Best Original Screenplay
“Annette”
“C’mon C’mon”
“Licorice Pizza”
“Parallel Mothers”
“Titane”
I can’t recommend it to everyone, but “Titane” is one of the most unique films you’ll see this year. Ducournau truly outdid herself with this one.