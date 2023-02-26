The Feed the Pack sign sits in Quad Commons on NC State Campus on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. Feed the Pack is a food pantry that is open to NC State students, faculty, and staff who struggle with food insecurity. Tara Esmailian, a volunteer of the food pantry and a third-year in nutrition science, states, "I know how food insecurity can impact people, and a lot of students and staff face this problem. If we can alleviate any of that stress it is important to do so."