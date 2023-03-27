NC State’s African American Cultural Center is displaying “Ethereal: Boundless Black Femininity,” an exhibit on limitlessness of Black femininity, for Women’s History Month.
The exhibit opened March 21 with themes surrounding the complex ways Black divine femininity shows up, regardless of gender. The art in the exhibit was cultivated by the NC State community and seeks to challenge the idea of femininity and fluidity.
angela gay-audre, director of the African American Cultural Center, said each person can identify how they uniquely experience femininity.
“Boundless Black femininity is a celebration of femininity of the divine,” gay-audre said. “It is what I equate to spring. It’s a celebration of the ways we can show up as our fullest, wholest, most beautiful selves in a way that feels good, in a way that feels like we have the ability to just exist and be.”
The exhibit opening featured three key speakers who took part in the photoshoot and spoke on their experience and how being part of “Ethereal” made them feel. Alexus Smith, program coordinator for the Women’s Center and a participant in “Ethereal,” spoke to what her cerebral palsy and boundless Black femininity meant for her in context of this exhibit and Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month and HERstory Month.
“Boundlessness, beauty and softness is how I express joy,” Smith said. “I don’t often take pictures like this of myself. It’s a confidence boost, and it reminds me of my beauty.”
gay-audre said the exhibit represents that there are no limitations on how someone can experience Blackness. In creating the exhibit, gay-audre sent out a questionnaire asking students and staff how they perceive Black femininity and did a photo shoot focusing on those themes.
Jacqueline Perry, the interim director of communications at the Office of Institutional Equity and Diversity, took the photos as gay-audre directed the shoot.
“In the curation of this, I was thinking about what does it mean for us to be fully in bloom and to see ourselves in the ways we are self-defining,” gay-audre said. “It really looks like being ethereal. It looks like embracing the fantasy. It looks like embracing our own definition of who we are and not being bound up in the limitations other people place on us.”
Nemfot Goyom, a fourth-year studying textile technology, speaks on how he interprets “Ethereal.”
“I think [‘Ethereal’ is] an exploration of the evolving look [at] how Black femininity is seen,” Goyom said. “After so many years in America [of Black femininity] being suppressed, I think this is a great way to explore it through all the different avenues of how everybody expresses it in their own individual way. I enjoy the individuality displayed.”
gay-audre said they would like to see boundless Black femininity celebrated in all aspects of life, not just within the walls of NC State’s campus. They said that a large part of the gallery is to acknowledge that the inclusivity of Black femininity applies to the entirety of the Black community.
“I wanna see boundlessness be free and present everywhere on this campus,” gay-audre said. “We live in a world that doesn’t always celebrate Black folks being free and outside of confines. And so what does it look like for our students, and also our faculty and staff, to walk outside of this campus and feel like they can be free, like they are liberated to exist in the most beautiful ways possible?”
Everyone is welcome to come and see the exhibit in the center’s gallery on the second floor of Witherspoon Student Center. Additional events celebrating Women’s History Month throughout March include the Healing HERstory Open Mic Night on March 29 at 6 p.m. in Witherspoon room 356.
