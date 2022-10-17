In recent years, Kid Cudi has branched out beyond music. In 2022, Kid Cudi is a producer of music and film, a singer-songwriter and an actor. In his newest project, “Entergalactic,” he puts forth all of these skills to create a unique product unlike anything his audience has ever seen.
Scott Mescudi, better known by his stage name Kid Cudi, released his eighth studio album titled “Entergalactic” Sept. 30, which was released with an animated Netflix special of the same name.
Mescudi’s path to success began in 2008 with the release of his first single “Day ‘n’ Nite,” which was later released as part of his first album “Man On The Moon: The End Of Day” in 2009.
These days, he often prefers to be called Scott, and mentioned in a recent interview with Hot Ones host Sean Evans that he’s “nearing the end on all things Kid Cudi,” as he pursues his other passions and creative projects.
This new project focused on telling a Black love story in the animated world. This was an important goal for this project because Mescudi feels Black love stories don’t have enough representation in animation or live-action.
The “Entergalactic” project was announced back in 2019 by Mescudi and Netflix. The animated special was designed around the “Entergalactic” album.
The album consists of 15 songs at a runtime of 45 minutes, 44 seconds. After listening to the album several times I’ve selected a few of my favorites I think could do well commercially and appeal to a large audience.
“Ignite The Love” is the fifth track on the album. This song caught my ear because of the acoustic guitar played in the first 30 seconds of the song. The song is about the initial feelings one has when in the honeymoon stage of a new relationship and has the signature Kid Cudi feel to it.
“Willing To Trust” is the seventh track on the album. Kid Cudi and Ty Dolla $ign are equally credited on this song. It has a bit of a slower tempo and both artists bring their iconic vocals to the song. The song is about letting one's guard down and being vulnerable in a new relationship.
For those looking for more rap rather than R&B, the eighth track, “Can’t Believe It,” is the song for you. It’s very different from the first half of the album, features 2 Chainz and has a nice flow.
The 10th track on the album “Maybe So” has a somber tone I think will really resonate with audiences. Most people go through difficult breakups, and although this may not be the breakup anthem Olivia Rodrigo provided us with last summer, it is a realistic perspective of someone who has to listen to everyone's advice on breakups but still has to process their new reality.
Lastly, and my personal favorite, is “She’s Lookin’ For Me,” the 12th track on the album that has the feel of an instant classic. The chorus draws me in, and I think it’s very replayable.
Although the mentioned songs are my favorites from the album, listen to the whole album to get the full Kid Cudi experience.
The Netflix special has a runtime of one hour, 32 minutes and stars Scott Mescudi, Ty Dolla $ign, Jessica Williams, Timothee Chalamet, Macaulay Culkin, Laura Harrier and Vanessa Hudgens. The Netflix special has a beautiful animation style, similar to “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” The soundtrack and the animation were meant to go together and they complement each other well.
Scott Mescudi may not plan on releasing much music in the future, but he has plenty of upcoming projects including an upcoming Netflix film titled “Teddy” which is set to be released some time in 2023 and will be the 38-year-old’s directorial debut. He also has a documentary out on Amazon Prime titled “A Man Named Scott” that follows his musical journey and his influence on hip-hop.
Although he is shifting away from music, it seems Mescudi hopes to have the same impact with his new projects that he has had with his music.