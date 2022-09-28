In the memorable retelling of sisters facing betrayal from a prince of the Southern Isles, the musical “Frozen,” directed by Tony award-winner Micheal Grandage, captured the attention of the audience last week when the jaw-dropping production arrived at the Durham Performing Arts Center (DPAC).
As a screen displaying the Northern Lights began to rise, the song, “A Little Bit of You,” played the characters onto stage, where young Anna and Elsa set a powerful foundation for the show to come.
After information was given about the sisters’ backstory as children, the song, “For the First Time in Forever,” brought the audience back to the present. The flawless transition created a stunning display of artistry as the different members of the kingdom flooded onto the stage, allowing the main characters to stand out.
The brightness of the song provided an immense contrast to the feelings of loneliness Anna felt in the beginning of the production as a child. It also showcased her ability to carry her charismatic personality into adulthood, despite her struggles in childhood.
After serenading the audience with a perfect blend of harmonies in “Love is an Open Door,” Anna and Hans told Elsa of their plans to marry. Elsa rejected the idea of their proposal, and after exposing her powers to the kingdom in a fit of rage, the actress Adrianna Lyons, stupendously showcased Elsa’s fear and fled from the kingdom.
While brilliant staging on the part of the director built a series of allusions that allowed for Lyons to make her exit, actress Lauren Chapman played into her role of Anna as she and Kristoff, played by Dominic Dorset, created a chemistry that was apparent from the beginning of their song, “What Do You Know About Love?”
Hans, played by Will Savarese, went into a reprise of “Hans of the Southern Isles” where he convinced the people of the kingdom to look for Elsa as well.
With the production leaving both parties to look for the queen, the musical’s direction moved to Elsa in her ice tower while she sang a sensational rendition of “Let It Go.”
During this performance, the lights went out for only a brief second as Lyons succeeded in achieving Elsa’s iconic dress reveal. The quick change was magical as Elsa was almost immediately in her breathtaking iridescent gown. Lyons belted out an outstanding high note that set off an explosion of light, bringing act one to a close.
Act two featured a new song called “Hygge'' that helped create an intense build up to the “For the First Time in Forever'' reprise where, with a flash of light, Elsa struck Anna’s heart with her magic.
The music, which differed from the original movie, showcased Elsa’s fear as she presented her thoughts to the audience.
After Hans and his men found her, Lyons paced back and forth on the stage, skillfully portraying her character’s fear starting to build. The soldiers hid behind the realistic ice walls to protect themselves, but Hans eventually joined Elsa downstage as she sang the song “Monster.” He told her what she did to her sister and she returned to Arendelle in surrender.
In the song “Colder by the Minute” Anna escapes the room Hans locked her in and makes her way through the cold. As she desperately tries to find Kristoff, the lighting creates a snowstorm that seems to grow more intense as time went on.
Hans then raises his sword to kill Elsa, and after another beautiful display from the ensemble acting as snow and building a line that creates a sense of depth, the production remarkably captured the sight of Chapman as a frozen statue.
As Elsa’s love unfroze her sister's heart, the finale brought the exceptional production to a close.
With 12 new songs and a phenomenal cast, “Frozen”is a must-see as it encourages a series of different emotions in the audience, creating indescribable feelings.
Tickets are being sold through Oct. 2 to see “Frozen” at DPAC.