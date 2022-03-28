To celebrate spring and the return to warmer weather,Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh will be hosting several spring events from March to May for interested students and community members. According to Dorothea Dix Programs Supervisor Joseph Voska, the goal of these events is simply to bring people into the park.
“One of the pieces that Dix Park really strives to focus on and really achieves to be, is a park for everyone and a park for all,” Voska said. “Back in 2019, Dix Park approved what's called a master plan, which outlines how we are going to develop the park for the future. In the master plan, it outlines five themes that derive [from] all of our events, from things like food and community to arts and culture, focusing on history, focusing on legacy.”
Whether you just want to relax or run around with a furry friend, consider checking out the lineup of events at Dorothea Dix Park for a chance to enjoy the weather.
Dreamville Festival
April 2-3, 12 p.m., Big Field at Dix Park, 1010 Blair Drive, Raleigh, NC, 27603
North Carolina raised and Grammy award-winning hip-hop artist J. Cole headlines this music festival. To purchase tickets, visit the Dreamville festival website.
“That is actually an event that the city works with ScoreMore productions out of Texas to put on,” Voska said. “It features two days of different hip-hop artists here in the park.”
Yappy Hour
April 9, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dog Park at Dix Park, 1800 Umstead Drive, Raleigh, NC 27603
One of the most popular amenities at Dorothea Dix is the dog park, which will be moving locations within the park due to construction. Yappy Hour is the grand opening celebration of the new location. This event is free to the public, but for more information or registration details visit the Dorothea Dix website.
“As part of the opening of the new dog park location, which will feature food trucks and music and stuff like that,” Voska said. “We are going to do an egg hunt themed piece for dogs as well, so we just have some fun pieces coming up with that yappy hour.”
Skywatching
May 15, 9:30 p.m., Big Field at Dix Park, 1010 Blair Drive, Raleigh, NC, 27603
Dorothea Dix is partnering with Morehead Planetarium and Science Center, Chapel Hill Astronomical and Observational Society and Raleigh Astronomy Club for this stargazing event. This event is free to the public and admission is entirely free, but you may want to bring blankets or chairs to sit on as you enjoy the view. To register for the event, visit the Dorothea Dixwebsite.
“The feature of Skywatching in May is there is gonna be a total lunar eclipse,” Voska said. “It’s a late one, but we have to do it late to really see the eclipse. Anyone who is interested in coming out and learning more about how to look up at the skies and see the lunar eclipse on that evening on Sunday, can come here to the park.”
Other events that will occur this spring include yoga in the park, tai chi in the park, birdwatching, guided walking tours and many other activities that can be found on its event calendar.
“I would love to continue to spread the word through the student population of what we have going on at the park,” Voska said. “Not only from an event standpoint but just this asset is here right on the footsteps of the University for students to come out and just hang out on a weekend and have wide open spaces where students can bring a blanket or a volleyball net or a Spikeball setup.”
During the summer, the park will host different events, including a Juneteenth celebration June 18 at 1 p.m., a field of sunflowers which usually bloom mid-to-late July and a July 4 firework display.