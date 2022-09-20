Imagine a life with the perfect husband, the best wardrobe, too many friends to count, extravagant parties and the perfect neighborhood. This is what the people of Victory experience daily in the film “Don't Worry Darling,” directed by Olivia Wilde. The story features the picture perfect couple, Alice Chambers, played by Florence Pugh, and her husband Jack, played by Harry Styles.
While this duo seems perfect on and off the screen, Shia LaBeouf was originally meant to take on the supporting role of Jack. Reportedly, LeBeouf originally dropped the film because of scheduling conflicts, but drama ensued when rumors circulated that the reason for this change was because of Pugh’s feelings towards the actor and that Wilde herself fired LeBeouf.
The drama doesn't stop there. Shortly after LaBeouf was dropped from the film, Styles signed on. This wouldn't be particularly eye-catching, but only a few months after filming began, Styles and Wilde were spotted holding hands at a wedding in early 2021. Furthermore, Wilde had just separated from her partner Jason Sudeikis.
Fast forward to April 2022 — Styles and Wilde are still reportedly together, (PR stunt or not, we don’t know) and Wilde attends CinemaCon in Los Angeles to talk about the film. Everything is going fine until someone in the audience hands Wilde an envelope which fans speculate to be custody papers from Sudeikis regarding their two children.
All of this being said, the cast and crew of the film are not said to have the best relationship. Between dating rumors, drama between Wilde and Pugh and so much more circulating around the internet, fans were interested to see how the cast would interact at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month.
As expected, the cast’s interactions at the event were awkward to say the least. Pugh did not arrive at the festival until the red carpet, Styles allegedly spit on co-star Chris Pine and Styles, Wilde and Pugh barely interacted. It seems to me this would be the perfect opportunity to put the drama to rest, but the cast further proved there have been hardships in the making of the film.
Luckily, you cannot see the effects of the individual relations of the cast in the actual film. “Don't Worry Darling'' is scheduled to release Sept. 23, but there have been early screenings at select theaters around the country, including the Alamo Drafthouse in Raleigh.
Set in the 1950s, “Don’t Worry Darling” tells the story of a dystopian community and the suspicions Alice begins to develop. Pugh does an amazing job in her lead role, depicting the perfect housewife gone bad. You can see the struggle she faces when going against everything she knows, and more importantly, her beloved husband. Pugh is truly a highlight of the film.
Styles also does a surprisingly good job in his second acting project, after “Dunkirk” in 2017. As a self-proclaimed fangirl, I did find myself cringing a couple of times, but there was nothing in particular that a regular eye would pick out as bad acting.
Another standout is Pine, who plays Victory’s leader, Frank. Although most of his speaking in the film is motivational speeches, he performs in an eerie way that keeps the audience intrigued. His wife in the film is played by Gemma Chan, a character that didn't spark my interest until a major twist at the end of the film.
Other supporting actors include Nick Kroll, playing Bill, who shared a cheeky little kiss with Styles at the Venice Film Festival. That genius move actually turned out to be an Easter egg for a scene they shared together at the beginning of the film. There's also Bunny, played by Wilde herself, whose character adds the spunk and bit of comedy the film needs.
Overall, I cannot seem to find out why “Don’t Worry Darling” has such bad reviews so far. It is a true psychological thriller with a great cinematography and aesthetic. It keeps the audience interested the whole time, wondering what is going to happen next. The feminist direction that Wilde took in making the film is a refreshing perspective that’s not been seen much in Hollywood.
This movie has got what it needs to attract audiences of all kinds. Yes, theaters will be packed with fans of Styles, but the mystery and thrill of the movie will surely bring in viewers of all interests.