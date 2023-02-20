Dairy-free soft serve Dole Whip has quickly become a popular addition to Talley Market since its launch in mid-January. Dole Whip is best known for its presence at Disney World where its creator, Dole Food Company, sponsors the Enchanted Tiki Room.
Available flavors include pineapple, strawberry and a swirl of the two. In addition to being dairy-free, the ice cream alternative is gluten-free, vegan, low-fat, kosher and halal, accounting for many dietary needs.
Nick Saunders, a third-year studying environmental engineering with a minor in Spanish, tried the strawberry Dole Whip. As a vegetarian, Saunders said he appreciates the increase in food options on campus.
“This feels like a light, healthier alternative,” Saunders said. “If I don’t want to feel like I’m eating dessert, but I want something sweet, then I would like this way better than ice cream.”
Ella Manthey, a first-year studying business management, said she’s heard buzz about Dole Whip around campus.
“More dairy free options are definitely important, and it just gives students options,” Manthey said. “Especially if they have allergies — or just primarily for health reasons.”
Sarah Hinnant, a fourth-year studying criminology with minors in forensics and anthropology, is an employee at Talley Market and said Dole Whip is currently their only dairy-free dessert option. She hopes there will be more dairy-free options offered in the future across campus.
Employees, who got an exclusive taste test of the flavors when they first came to Talley Market, check the temperature of the Dole Whip every two hours to make sure it’s prime quality for students. They expect even more demand as word about it spreads.
Hinnant said Dole Whip is refreshing more than anything and rated it a nine out of 10. She said it was nice to be able to accommodate customers’ dietary restrictions.
“Everybody always asks, and it’s nice to be able to tell students who ask that we now do have a dairy-free option here at Talley Market,” Hinnant said.
Hannah Phillips and Erika Gottberg, both recent alumni from NC State’s parks recreation and tourism management program, said they would recommend Dole Whip. The pair returned to campus to try Dole Whip after discovering it was at Talley Market through Instagram.
“I remember when I was a student here, I was bringing my own almond milk to the dining halls because I couldn’t drink the regular milk but I still wanted cereal, so I think it’s really good to have another option,” Phillips said.
Gottberg said it’s a great option and wishes they had it when they were students. She said it’s nice for anyone on campus looking for dairy-free dessert options, whether it’s students, people touring campus, visiting alumni or anyone who’s wanting a light treat.
Phillips and Gottberg both rated Dole Whip a 10 out of 10 because it’s an ideal option that everyone can enjoy, and reminds them of Disney World too.
Dole Whip Soft Serve is also available at Howling Cow Dairy Education Center and Creamery near campus.