Dix Park hosted its third annual Inter-Tribal Pow Wow, creating a gathering space honoring Native American culture and traditions.
The park’s location on the former tribal territories makes it an especially important space to recognize Indigenous communities. By working with the Triangle Native American Society to find ways to honor the land’s history, Dix Park decided to hold an annual Pow Wow in the space.
“The park has a complex history, and one of those histories is that it used to be a Native American hunting and gathering space,” said Trey Roberts, manager of community engagement for the Dix Park Conservancy. “Dix Park is interesting because it sits on the borderline of two tribal territories, the Tuscarora and the Suwan, so we really wanted to find a way to honor the history of the land before Dix Park.”
Pow Wows typically celebrate Native American culture with a variety of events, activities and vendors.
Ashtyn Skye Thomas, a first-year studying architecture who holds the Miss Lumbee title, said she would describe a Pow Wow as “a lot of excited people.”
“[People] are just super excited to be here and enjoy our native food, dances, traditions and songs,” Thomas said. “When you walk into a Pow Wow, you’ll not only see our people, but you’ll see our vendors who are selling crafts and Native goods.”
Dakota Lowery, co-owner of Scuffletown Suppliers, a shop with products ranging from candles to print designs celebrating Indigenous communities, has attended the Dix Park Pow Wow every year. He appreciates how it allows his story to reach a wider audience.
“Usually the Pow Wows we go to are heavily Indigenous,” Lowery said. “These Pow Wows usually have all kinds of people from different backgrounds, so it’s nice to explain our story and our products.”
Kaylee Jacobs, a second-year studying fashion and textile management and social media chair for the Native American Student Association said it’s meaningful to have a Pow Wow sponsored by the City of Raleigh.
“It’s really impactful too, showing that we’re here, we have a voice, and to share our culture with everybody in the Raleigh area,”Jacobs said.
Many in attendance shared their culture by dressing in traditional Indigenous regalia.
Trinity Locklear, a third-year studying criminology and secretary of the Native American Student Association, said that each piece of regalia has a different story.
“Each ribbon [on my skirt] has a different meaning for me,” Locklear said. “With the sunflowers [on my skirt], I’m trying to represent growth but also stick to my roots.”
Thomas was also proud to honor Lumbee history by wearing her regalia.
“I have on the Lumbee pinecone patchwork regalia,” Thomas said. “It represents a dress that our women would have worn working in the fields, cropping tobacco and other crops that we use as a way of life.”
In addition to being able to represent her culture as Miss Lumbee, Thomas said it was amazing to represent the NC State community as well.
“It’s awesome to be able to be on campus and educate others,” Thomas said. “It’s just crazy to think that I’m Miss Lumbee and a first-year at NC State.”
Mya Lowry, a master’s student studying public administration and president of Native American Student Association, said it’s important to have events like this accessible to college students.
“A lot of Natives, when they come to college, they don’t feel connected to their culture because you leave your tribal community,” Lowry said. “Having something here super close to campus is a way for everybody to come together and feel like you have a place to belong and that your culture matters.”
Locklear also said honoring her heritage in Raleigh is extremely special.
“For me, Pow Wow is basically a big family reunion,” Locklear said. “Knowing that I have one in Raleigh makes me feel a lot closer to home.”
