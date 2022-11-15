Commemorating Native and Indigenous roots, Native American Heritage Month is an annual observance celebrated through recognition of historical events and connection with peers. From musical performances to arts and crafts, there are a myriad of events for everyone to attend in the surrounding community for the remainder of November.
Native American Heritage Month Cultural Showcase
Date: Wednesday, Nov. 16, 6-7:30 p.m.
Location: Witherspoon Cinema
Hosted by Multicultural Student Affairs, the Native American Heritage Month Cultural Showcase promises a night of fun alongside cultural performances, refreshments and student connections. Cultural performances will include dancing, drumming, storytelling and more to watch and participate in.
“First Language: The Race to Save Cherokee” Film Screening
Date: Wednesday, Nov. 16, 7-8 p.m.
Location: D.H. Hill Library, Auditorium
Head to D.H. Hill Library to watch a screening of “First Language: The Race to Save Cherokee,” a movie that examines the near disappearance of the Cherokee language, efforts to preserve it and its historical and cultural impact on generations to come. After the screening, attendees will have the opportunity to speak to the film’s producers in a thoughtful discussion and Q&A.
North Carolina Museum of History: 27th Annual American Indian Heritage Celebration
Date: Saturday, Nov. 19, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: North Carolina Museum of History
Chock-full of artful exhibits, storytelling demonstrations, state-recognized tribe and organizational roll calls and delicious food vendors, the North Carolina Museum of History’s 27th Annual American Indian Heritage Celebration this Saturday contains a plethora of activities for anyone of any age to engage with and participate in.
NC State Global Excursion: American Indian Cultural Celebration
Date: Saturday, Nov. 19, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Talley Student Union, Technology Tower
Interested in heading to the North Carolina Museum of History’s 27th Annual American Indian Heritage Celebration with the Office of Global Engagement? Check in with other students at the Talley Student Union’s Technology Tower and head to the museum at 10:30 a.m. You’ll return later that afternoon, at 1 p.m.
AIC Celebration: Heritage Month
Date: Wednesday, Nov. 30, Noon to 4 p.m.
Location: UNC American Indian Center Lawn
Concluding the end of American Indian Heritage Month and the last day of class at UNC, the American Indian Center is celebrating with a variety of activities, including fun games, a delicious catered lunch and peer connections.
American Indian Cancer Control & Health Equity
Date: Wednesday, Nov. 30, Noon to 1 p.m.
Location: Live Webinar
The UNC Lineberger Cancer Network will be hosting a webinar assessing health policy implications for American Indians, showcasing solutions and steps forward to further health equity outcomes.
