For all of March, the Women’s Center will host a series of events to celebrate “Women’s HERstory Month” on campus. From engaging conversations to trivia and workshops, it’s worth heading to Talley this month for the chance to connect with your peers.
International Women’s Day Celebration
March 8, 1:30 p.m., Talley Student Union
In conjunction with Women’s HERstory Month and International Women’s Day, the Women’s Center celebrates its 30th anniversary with a Jeopardy!-style game in Talley. No matter if you’re coming alone or with friends, all attendees will receive International Women’s Day prizes and the winning team members will get a bonus reward.
WomenNC Interest Meeting
March 8, 7 p.m., virtual
To learn more about WomenNC scholars, a dynamic group of students dedicated to researching the status of women in North Carolina, check out this virtual meeting hosted by former NC State WomenNC scholars. They’ll talk about the aims of the program and how students can get involved, as well as their experiences with the program.
Supporting Survivors of Color 201
March 9, 6 p.m., Talley Student Union
In this brand-new workshop from the Women’s Center, participants will learn more about and discuss interpersonal violence for people of color in a historical and intersectional context. Hosted by the Movement Peer Educators, students who join in on the conversation will have the opportunity to learn how to support survivors of color.
My Body My Rhythm
March 21, 6 p.m., Talley Student Union
Students can kick back and relax with a celebration of body positivity and creativity from the Women’s Center. Participants will read “My Body is Cool,” a dynamic children’s book, then create a poem based on the story’s content. Bring a couple of friends along for a chill activity that’ll get your creative juices flowing.
Confidence is Your Superpower Workshop
March 23, 5:30 p.m., WellRec Center
The Women’s Center and the Career Development Center will be teaming up to bring out the confidence in everybody at this interactive workshop. By employing role-playing, story-telling and community-building activities, attendees will have the opportunity to learn to use their confidence in a way they’ve never considered before. Snacks will be provided, so join your peers at WellRec for an evening of confidence boosters.
WISE Wednesday: Girl on Fire Trivia
March 23, 7 p.m., Bragaw Residence Hall
If you’re in the mood for some trivia, check out Women’s HERstory Trivia Night at Bragaw later this month. Bring some friends over for a chance to win prizes and participate in giveaways.
I’m Every Woman: Interactive Storytelling Workshop
March 25, 2:30 p.m., Talley Student Union
In a workshop led by Amelia Lumpkin, theatre practitioner and storyteller, attendees will be able to explore storytelling through the creative mediums of poetry, painting or collage. This workshop will allow students, staff and faculty to open up comfortably in a safe space.
Our Stories Matter: Redefining HERstory and Empowerment
March 30, 5;30 p.m., D.H. Hill Jr. Library
The final event hosted by the Women’s Center for Women’s HERstory Month is the grand opening of “Our Stories Matter: Redefining HERstory and the Meaning of Empowerment Through the Times.” The exhibit, which will be on display through July 31, will feature a number of physical and digital artifacts that honor the past, present and future of the Women’s Center.