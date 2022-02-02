To celebrate Black History Month, the African American Cultural Center (AACC) hosts several events in February. According to AACC Assistant Director Andaiye Qaasim, the goal of this year's Black History Month is to continue to build a community and strengthen connections among peers.
“The goal is to build community, create those spaces for dialogue and conversation, relationship building and networking,” Qaasim says. “Hopefully a space to meet folks they haven’t met that are on campus or get a chance to talk with folks you already know while we are celebrating Black history, Black creative expression.”
All events are free to attend.
Speed friending
Feb. 3, 4 p.m., Witherspoon Student Center
The AACC and the Student Leadership and Engagement office are collaborating to kick off Black History Month with an event to foster conversations and new connections. After making new connections through speed friending, students are encouraged to go straight to Talley Student Union for Poole College of Management’s diversity career fair. Both events provide free food and drinks.
Blacks in Wax
Feb. 11, noon, Witherspoon Student Center
The AACC hosts the 2022 Blacks in Wax live museum, where members from the NC State community will celebrate Black history by portraying notable historical figures. During the event, the high school student group Pure Life Theatre will perform different spoken word pieces to encourage discussion regarding Black creative expression.
“In the past, Blacks in Wax has been more of a living wax museum, but it is slowly changing,” Qassim said. “The last two years of COVID it kind of evolved into something else and we are still evolving.”
HERMonies: Black sounds, Black voices, Black movement
Feb. 15 to March 15, 8 a.m., Witherspoon Student Center
Join the AACC and the Women’s Center in a gallery opening celebrating Black female musical artists who have been central to social justice movements. This event is available in both February and March to celebrate Black History Month and Women's History Month.
“[This is] another great space where people will be able to tune into Spotify, listen to some tunes and also engage in dialogue,” Qaasim said.
TikTok Ted Talk
Feb. 22, 4 p.m., Witherspoon Student Center
TikTok Ted Talk is a panel discussion where students can learn tips and tricks about creating content, growing their audience and using a social media platform to expand their voice. The event will feature three Black NC State student creators who will discuss their experiences as content builders.
“Social media, content building, creating an audience, knowing your brand as in your values and your message is actually central to any career search, interview process and network process, so these are definitely great skills to hone,” Qaasim said.
March Like Martin
Feb. 25, 4 p.m., Talley Student Union
In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. and the Civil Rights Movement, the AACC, the Eta Omicron Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. and the NC State National Pan-Hellenic Council are encouraging the NC State community to come together for a commemorative march from Stafford Lawn to Harris Field. Originally set to occur on Jan. 21, the event was rescheduled due to snow.
Karaoke game night
Feb. 25, 5 p.m., Witherspoon Student Center
The last event the AACC hosts this month is a space for students to sing karaoke, play games, watch a movie, eat free food, participate in a bake-off competition and enjoy themselves with their peers.
“We hope people come out to these things because it really is an opportunity to meet folks, network, celebrate and learn a little bit too in the process,” Qaasim says.
For more information about the events, visit the AACC website.