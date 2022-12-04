As with many trees during the fall season, the ginkgo tree which resides between Park Shops and Page Hall annually displays its lively color changes. It has taken on a level of fame as it was recently named “Raleigh’s Tree of the Year” in honor of its vibrancy.
The ginkgo tree has roots in Eastern Asia and is widely recognized as one of the most beautiful deciduous trees, according to the Arbor Day Foundation, proven by its unique leaf shape and remarkable color changes. The species’ ability to tolerate heat and confined spaces make it a perfect fit for NC State.
It is unknown how long the tree has been on campus, but Tom Skolnicki, a University landscape architect, estimates it is somewhere between 23 and 28 years old. Over time, it has developed into a key fixture of campus, taking on a wide variety of meanings for students. According to Sarah Ketchem, the director of Building and Grounds Services, the tree adds to the beauty of NC State’s campus.
“It brings people together around the natural beauty of our campus, and it gives people something to look forward to every year,'' Ketchem said. “As an urban campus, I love that a tree can survive and thrive in a dense area and remind people to take a deep breath and enjoy what nature provides.”
Cooper Seward, a third-year studying chemical engineering, began an Instagram account to highlight the ginkgo tree and its color changes.
“The tree has to change and adapt based on the environment in order to survive,” Seward said. “The tree’s changes show its ability to evolve, and it represents change and adaptability.”
The tree has even served as inspiration for different types of art. This is especially true with Katie Brooks, who graduated from the College of Design in 2020. She has been doing artwork for many years now, and she said painting on the ginkgo tree’s leaves was her true beginning with art.
“They’re one of the oldest living tree species in the world,” Brooks said. “I often use ginkgo leaves in my work to represent resilience and steadiness during times of change. It’s become a personal symbol of my journey to being an artist full time and something that will always be special to me.”
Tyler Asbury, a first-year in exploratory studies, said there is no information available to help passersby learn about the tree.
“I used to work at a retirement home and they had things in the ground in front of a tree giving certain facts,” Asbury said. “I feel that could be something cool for certain trees that are pretty like this one.”
Seward is aiming to spread awareness about the tree. His Instagram account is solely dedicated to the tree and shares pictures as it undergoes its seasonal transitions.
“I’ve always enjoyed nature and I just wanted to share the love of the tree,” Seward said. “I hope my page will help give context of where the tree is on campus and help motivate people to come give it a visit.”
As the fall months give way to winter, a trip to the ginkgo tree is a must-do. While we all begin to feel the stress of exams, an escape into nature just may be needed. You just may walk away feeling refreshed by its natural beauty.
If you want to learn more about the tree for yourself, make sure to visit Seward’s Instagram page.