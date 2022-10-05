Bright Black, a Black family-owned candle business based in Durham, sells custom-blended scented candles that shed light on what Black truly means.
Tiffany Griffin, CEO and co-founder of Bright Black, uses her background as a social psychologist and a passion for candle making to create intention in every aspect of her business, starting with its name.
“There’s a lot in a name,” Griffin said. “If you still look up the word ‘black’ in the dictionary the definition, not even the connotation, the actual definition has things like bad, dirty and evil. That’s completely antithetical to the lived experience of the people that use that word to characterize their culture and identity. The name Bright Black is fundamentally a disruption of the connection between those definitions and Blackness.”
Each of Bright Black’s candles have a unique story attached to their names which associates Blackness with excellence and positivity. Griffin shared the meaning behind the candle Kingston, from the Black Diaspora collection, which she intended to embody spirit of the place.
“Dariel [Griffin’s husband] is from Kingston, Jamaica,” Griffin said. “It’s a very vibrant and politically active culture both in the country of Jamaica and in the U.S. They’re known as being incredibly chill. It’s this interesting mix of being chill and fiery at the same time. The scent notes are grapefruit, rum and sweet pimento leaf — which is all spice!”
Storytelling through scents is a peaceful way for all people to understand and appreciate Black culture.
As racial discrimination and inequalities are being widely addressed, it’s important now to view Black- and woman-owned businesses as equally enjoyable shopping experiences. Griffin believes in a future where this is possible.
“I think it goes back to the mission and vision of Bright Black,” Griffin said. “Fundamentally, we believe that it’s absolutely possible to live in a world with racial equity. Part of the mechanism in which lack of equity is perpetrated is this lack of understanding and humanizing of people outside our group. By humanizing Black people and Black culture, we’re able to dismantle some of the psychological models that perpetuate systemic inequity.”
Jackie Morin, the owner of Triangle-based cotton candy company Wonderpuff LLC, believes that when people give money to Black and brown businesses they are recognizing the significant impact these people have on our society today.
“We’re the blueprint with a lot of things, especially in today's culture,” Morin said. “A lot of people capitalize off our culture: our art, our music, our food, everything we do. It’s only right and justifiable for people to give money directly to the source of Black and brown hands.”
Ritika Parsa, a first-year studying integrative physiology and neurobiology, also believes it’s important for people to shop at Black-, brown- and woman-owned businesses.
“The Black community has been underrepresented for centuries,” Parsa said. “It’s important to reach out to these businesses and show them that you support them, provide them with love and happiness, show how we’re one big community and that we can all learn to respect each other.”
Bright Black candles have the power to spark a light in homes and hearts with its layers of intention, and ultimately strengthen relationships within the community.
Visit Bright Black’s website for more information on each collection and to shop individual products.