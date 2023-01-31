Centered on meaningful connections with the surrounding community, Black Artist Coalition is a space for Black students to grow their artistic skills through engaging events and workshops offered in partnership with community centers and fellow organizations on campus.
Laila Monadi, a third-year studying biochemistry and Black Artist Coalition vice president and secretary, said the club was founded two years ago during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide opportunities for artists of color to grow and thrive on NC State’s campus.
“Because even now as we see it, there's probably only like two or three major art clubs on campus, [Black Artist Coalition] being one of them,” Monadi said. “And even out of those, there wasn't a specific POC space for artists.”
Featured events often focus on different art forms — from traditional digital art to singing, spoken word and even music. No prior experience is required, and events are open to all students of color seeking a safe space for artistic expression and discussion. Past events have included conversations with local artists, business expos and performances.
On Feb. 23, Black Artist Coalition will be hosting Flex Your Fit, a fashion show held in the Witherspoon Cinema from 6-8 p.m. The fashion show is an opportunity for students to show off their impeccable style while competing for prizes.
“I've noticed in our club and [Multicultural Student Affairs (MSA)] especially, there are so many fashion students and just so many fashionable students of color in general,” Monadi said. “I feel like something as fun and as casual as that could be just really good to help people show off, build their confidence, you know, network with maybe other students.”
Kiersten Hicks, a second-year studying electrical engineering and Black Artist Coalition president, said other upcoming events include general board meetings, a club fundraiser in March and the club’s biggest event, an artist showcase, in April.
“[The artist showcase is] where we get artists from our club to literally showcase what they're making, like poets and [other] artists,” Hicks said. “Last year, we had a saxophone artist, and we had a rapper, so we're hoping for another one as well. And then we also have a space for people to sell their art.”
Black Artist Coalition collaborates with the LGBTQ Pride Center, the African American Cultural Center and MSA to recruit artists and promote their work. The organization also regularly attends student fairs, while maintaining their Instagram and sending out a newsletter.
Students are able to get involved by joining several different committees, presided over by executive board members. These committees focus on providing organizational support, coordinating regular programming, community service, social media and financial management.
“During general body meetings, we do want to hear [from] others,” Hicks said. “We all welcome the [new] ideas, like ‘Hey, you guys have anywhere else that you want to go or want to adventure in Raleigh, or even further, I'd love to hear it and see if we can make do with it or do something with it because that would really put our club on the mark.”
When it comes to long-term goals, Black Artist Coalition is hoping to host more outings as a way for students to hone skills and explore new interests while showcasing their impact on NC State’s perception of BIPOC art. The club is also planning to connect with local Black artists more frequently with the hopes of expanding nationally and connecting with other Black college student organizations.
“Right now … we have a particular artist and poet that we want to bring over for next semester, but you know, things like that … we’re learning now cost money,” Monadi said. “So building into that short-term goal is basically raising money through a fundraiser and having people turn out to our events, pay their member dues and sort of establish a base set of funds and stability in our club so that we can reach out to more professional Black artists in our area and sort of bring them into our club, organize with people outside of a club in the Raleigh area and just sort of build people's skills and connections in that way.”
Hicks and Monadi agreed Black Artist Coalition helped them foster lasting connections with fellow students and the surrounding community while promoting intersectionality and a common interest for art.
“Just to meet up and say that we have something in common more than just being Black, and it [makes it] feel like a safer space," Hicks said. “And that's what really got me into it [Black Artist Coalition] and learning to be more involved … I was like, ‘I want to see this club flourish, because it's really something I needed when I came to NC State.’”
Check out Black Artist Coalition’s Instagram for more information on the organization, or contact Monadi (lamonadi@ncsu.edu) to join the newsletter.