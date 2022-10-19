Halloween is one of the most popular holidays for college students in the U.S. It’s full of parties, costumes and fun activities, so what better way to celebrate than to have Halloween events on campus?
NC State has a multitude of clubs to get involved in, and if you are looking for fun things to do this Halloween season, campus is full of options.
Movie marathon
The GLBT Center has three spooky events happening this month. The first event is an all-day Halloween movie marathon in their lounge Oct. 21. This event is co-sponsored by the Arts Village, so members of the village can gain credits by attending. Movies will be on a loop all day, but the event will be mainly “Hocus Pocus 2” focused, bringing in a nostalgic, cozy, Disney original vibe for a low-stakes and laid back gathering for people to talk about future events and get excited for Halloween. There will be spooky coloring pages for people to use as they lounge around and relax.
GLBT Center art/costume party
Five days later, the GLBT Center will also be hosting a Halloween art/costume party hosted by the NC State Black Art Coalition (BAC). The event will take place Oct. 26 from noon to 2 p.m. in the GLBT Center Lounge. People are invited to dress up in any costume which allows them to empower and amplify the cool queer parts of who they are. When people arrive, there will be a blank wall for students to collaborate and engage with one another around artistic endeavors. The BAC and the people attending will work together to create an art piece on the wall, however, people can also work individually. There will even be iPads for graphic artists and a live DJ who is a part of the BAC. This is a great event for people who want to freely express themselves while also bonding over art.
T-Files costume party
The final spooky event the GLBT Center will have is the T-Files costume party. T-Files is a club that meets twice a month and is strictly for people who identify as transgender, nonbinary gender nonconforming orgender questioning. This event will be held on Oct. 25 from 6-8 p.m. in Talley 4270. This event is important because many people are out to different extents, so when students attend they can wear something they identify with in a comfortable and safe space. Looking at gender expression as a whole is the main goal of this event and allows people to go past just the conversation of gender identity.
Trick or Trivia
People who love trivia should check out the University Activity Board’s Trick or Trivia event. The event will be held Oct. 25 from 7-9 p.m. in Talley 3222. It is hosted by the Talley Tuesday Committee that programs events each week on Tuesdays to provide as many opportunities as possible for students to be able to attend events. The trivia questions will be all Halloween themed, and there will also be a costume contest. Students can arrive in fun and creative costumes while playing trivia that will get them in the Halloween spirit.
Marine Science Club Halloween party
Are you an animal lover? The Marine Science Club will be hosting a costume party Oct. 26 from 7-8 p.m. at the Jordan Hall outdoor tent. This event is great to meet new people who share a similar interest, while also getting in the Halloween spirit with costumes around those same ideas. There will be pizza and candy for people to snack on as well as games to play.
Halloween is a great time to have fun and meet new people in a very exciting way, and NC State has plenty of opportunities to do just that. More information about some of the events can be found on the club websites. If you are interested in getting more involved during the fall you can look at the NC State Activities calendar. Happy Halloween!