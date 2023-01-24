Bailey Knight, a recent alum from the Wilson College of Textiles, is the face of a groundbreaking exhibition at the Crafts Center until April 20, 2023.
Through her use of natural dyes, Knight weaves her love for the infinite cycles of Earth to create thought-provoking artwork. Her colorful designs inspire viewers to reflect upon their unique connections to nature and how they interact with it.
“I wanted to make people think about where their clothes come from, where our textiles come from,” Knight said. “It creates conversations that we participate with Earth through living with it. Everything we own should be a special artifact, not things we have that we want to throw away in the end. I want people to think about that slowness in regards to textiles. It’s a really special feeling when you participate in that slow movement.”
Knight expressed awe at seeing its completion after spending so much time on the endeavor.
“Being able to see it all come together [was] so breathtaking,” Knight said. “This is why I’ve been doing this for 12 months. You really don’t see it until it’s done.”
Lauren Alvarez, a graduate student in computer science and an attendee at the opening reception that took place on Jan. 20, admired the significance of the art, and its far-reaching impact for students and faculty alike.
“[I] personally know Bailey,” Alvarez said. “I have learned a lot just from the way she got the colors. It’s all from plants, bugs or mud. It’s very interesting to me because my background isn’t art or creative at all. It’s interesting to see someone super excited about what they learned and have done, and we support her.”
Wilson College of Textiles project coordinator Bryson Keen said viewing the exhibition can offer new perspectives.
“[It] definitely opens up your creative side a bit,” Keen said. “Look at the different types of natural dyes. For me, it was like a history lesson of how these colors come about. It’s a good learning opportunity.”
Regardless of an individual’s background or experience with art, the exhibition can be meaningful to all fields of study.
Haylie Clayton, a second-year studying biology, talked about how the project can open up new mediums for art enthusiasts.
“I think Bailey’s artwork is important because usually when you think of art, you think of 2D or clay, but there’s a lot more to it,” Clayton said. “This entire exhibit is all fiber stuff. Having people that want to do art but aren’t good at the other forms, having them explore other things by seeing other people’s projects — I think that’s really cool.”
Arynn Baginski, a first-year studying fashion and textile design, said that Knight's exhibition unplugs us from the technology we use daily and reconnects us to our roots in nature.
“I really like how dreamy this exhibit is,” Baginski said. “These days I feel like things are so focused on technology. That’s not a bad thing, but I really appreciate things that are connected to the Earth. It feels like you’re using materials [the Earth is] giving you in a way that kind of gives back as well.”
For more information about Knight’s work, check out her website.