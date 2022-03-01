Adam Aminé Daniel, known simply as Aminé, is a 27-year-old rapper hailing from Portland, Oregon who is in the midst of touring to promote his most recent mixtape “TwoPointFive.” On Sunday, Feb. 27, Aminé came to Raleigh at The Ritz.
I’ve been to several concerts in my lifetime, and it’s no exaggeration to say that Aminé was one of the best and most unique artists I’ve seen. I wasn’t sure what to expect going in — I’m a fan of Aminé’s, but hadn’t done a deep dive on his early work and was only vaguely familiar with “TwoPointFive,” his most recent mixtape — but instantly, I learned I was in for a treat.
Aminé’s show didn’t follow the archetype of most hip-hop concerts, deviating from the path in a few different ways and genuinely speaking to and connecting with the audience. Before getting far into his show, Aminé pointed out the significance of each and every prop on the stage, from the convenience store he spent time at from middle to high school to a massive statue of his dog Oliver, every piece of the show had some meaning associated with it.
The artist also instructed the audience to respond with “I know” when he said the key words “You’re beautiful.” It was the ultimate feel-good environment.
The show even took an unexpected emotional turn, with Aminé bringing two fans on stage to sign his pants that bore a North Carolina patch. The two fans were moved to tears as Aminé spoke to both of them, took photos with both, and got the audience into the “You’re beautiful” chant.
Before getting into Aminé’s setlist itself, it’s important to note how great both of Aminé’s openers were. I hadn’t heard of the artist 454 before, but he quickly proved he can rap, getting the crowd moving despite having lesser-known tracks than Aminé or his fellow opener Cochise. My personal favorite of 454’s songs was “4 LIFE,” complete with good energy and a clean sound.
TikTok anthem creator Cochise followed 454, performing hits like “POCKET ROCKET” and “Tell Em.” Cochise had the perfect energy for Aminé, bouncing and dancing all around the stage, even if some of his songs felt a bit repetitive.
In total, Aminé performed 32 songs, opening and closing with “Mad Funny Freestyle,” a perfect opener that encapsulated the electricity that was to come and brought it full circle as the encore track.
After performing his lead single from “TWOPOINTFIVE” in “Charmander,” Aminé performed “Dididumduhduh,” which may have been the best performance of the night. “Dididumduhduh” isn’t one of Aminé’s most well-known songs, but it got the crowd invested in the performance with its laid-back vibes.
Some of Aminé’s best rapping came on the track that immediately followed in “Shimmy,” and he rapped similarly well in other songs like “Riri.”
But the best parts of the show didn’t necessarily come from Aminé’s rapping. Some of the greatest vocals I’ve heard in a concert came in the tracks “SHINE” and “TOGETHER.” An underrated vocal performer, Aminé gave it his all for the crowd on those two tracks in particular.
Aminé’s performance took a couple of twists along the way, as he performed “Can’t Decide,” which North Carolina-native J. Cole sampled in his song “Pride is the Devil,” which Aminé also performed.
“Campfire,” “Pressure in My Palms” and “REDMERCEDES” constituted the loudest three-song stretch of the performance, with booming trap beats following one after the other. However, “REDMERCEDES” featured a twist, with Aminé interpolating Snoop Dogg’s “Drop It Like It’s Hot” beat in the song — one of the more dynamic moments of the night.
Before the grand finale, Aminé took another trip off the rails by performing “Wannabe” by the Spice Girls. While the inclusion of the track was certainly unexpected, it wasn’t unwelcome, perfectly setting fans up for the home stretch.
Of course, it wouldn’t be an Aminé concert without his six-time RIAA platinum song “Caroline.” While the inclusion of the song itself wasn’t a surprise in the slightest, what was surprising was the way in which Aminé performed the song. Aminé first got the audience to put their phones in the air, seemingly foreshadowing a slow song.
Instead, Aminé began slowly reciting the lyrics, slowly building the tempo of the song and the audience before finally dropping the beat, causing the crowd to go wild.
Aminé capped off his performance with another one of his well-known singles, this time off the mixtape “ONEPOINTFIVE” in “REEL IT IN.” For those familiar with the song, you know “REEL IT IN” is the ultimate hype song and Aminé delivered with the live performance.