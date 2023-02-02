A board with the question “What is Black Euphoria to you?” filled up with sticky notes this Wednesday, Feb. 1 as the African American Cultural Center (AACC) kicked off campus Black History Month celebrations in the lobby of Talley Student Union. The event included music, socializing and homemade hot chocolate mix, as students and staff connected and discussed upcoming celebration events.
Alexis Grant, a second-year studying material science engineering and one of the AACC’s student programming interns, said the kickoff was a chance to connect with the student body through outreach and publicize this month’s programming, encouraging all to participate.
“We've been able to connect with students who haven't previously been connected to the African American Cultural Center,” Grant said “We're just really trying to do that outreach to let people know like, ‘Hey, we are doing stuff this month, and there's a Black community on campus,’ especially for those students who haven't been able to connect with us.”
Andaiye Qaasim, assistant director of the AACC, echoed this sentiment and said it’s important to have events, such as Wednesday’s kickoff and Thursday’s speed friending event, focused on making new connections early in the month. Qaasim encourages students to attend and participate in following events which cover everything from crafting to conversations, history and food.
“We wanted people to connect, so if people come up to speed friending, you're gonna definitely make a friend,” Qaasim said. “That was kind of our theme [in] thinking about kickoffs: make friends, connect.”
This year’s theme of Black Euphoria emphasizes uplifting joy and was evident in the welcoming and laughter-filled atmosphere throughout the event.
“I wanted to get something rejuvenating, especially because I know last semester was really hard for all of NC State’s campus,” Grant said. “So that's where Black Euphoria was born. And the essence of it is us enjoying our lives, us pushing for an ethereal happiness and that in itself being its own form of resistance.”
Adrian Gibbs, a fourth-year studying science, technology and society, said he felt that euphoria throughout the afternoon.
“I believe that Black Euphoria means just an overflow of joy and love for a community and yourself, just anything,” Gibbs said.
Qaasim said the sticky note board represented an emphasis on reflection that will be present at events throughout the month.
“We're actually asking people to reflect on what does Black Euphoria mean to them because actually, all through the month we're going to be scrapbooking and we're going to be writing letters to ourselves,” Qaasim said. “We're going to be reflecting on our experiences and then on February 28, we’re doing a collective, student-curated art exhibit.”
The AACC is working with several campus partners including the Black Students Board and the African Students Union to provide extensive programming throughout the month so all students have optimal opportunities to participate.
“They're just kind of filling up my schedule,” said Deja Headen, a third-year studying psychology. “And it's really exciting because I love, once again, fellowshipping with my friends and seeing new people.”
By the end of the three-hour event, the sticky note board was overflowing with individual expressions of Black Euphoria including “joy,” “beauty,” “unity” and “belonging.”
“I really enjoyed just seeing all the new, different faces and just kicking off Black History Month with a very powerful theme of Black Euphoria,” Gibbs said. “I'm hoping all the events that are happening this month are like this.”
Everyone is welcome to attend Black History Month celebration events and can keep up with the full schedule on the AACC website.