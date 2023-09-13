If I had to guess, I’d say about 60% of my closet is thrifted. When people think of thrifting, they might visualize themselves at Goodwill, looking at a few items and deciding nothing’s worth buying. While I’ve definitely discovered some good finds at Goodwill, being a successful thrifter requires moving beyond those familiar blue bins to local stores.
If you’re new to thrifting, feel like you’ve hit a road bump or simply deem yourself too impatient to thrift, you’ll wanna check out these Raleigh-area gems.
North Raleigh Ministries
This organization has multiple locations, but I’m partial to the one off Capital Boulevard. There’s a wide selection of both men’s and women’s clothes available, alongside household items like decorations, rugs, pillows and blankets. Their shoe selection is impressive, with anything from high heels and ballet flats to running sneakers.
Their prices are affordable, with most items ranging from $5 to $8. During weekdays, there’s a wheel at the checkout you can spin for a discount. I’ve gotten 20% off a purchase before.
Moreover, North Raleigh Ministries is a charitable organization committed to helping families and individuals in crises. Their food pantry and financial literacy resources have helped a number of folks in the past year.
The only thing that makes finding a nice Alfred Dunner jacket better is knowing that the price you paid will contribute to a good cause.
Real-Life Works
This is the one I want to gatekeep, but allow me to share the wealth. It’s a new discovery for me and might be one of my new favorites.
This nonprofit organization offers employment opportunities for adults with developmental disabilities and aims to create a respectful, diverse and welcoming environment for employees and patrons alike.
A quaint little building by North Raleigh, Real-Life Works has everything you could want in a thrift shop and more. Board games, children’s goods and furniture are featured in one half of the store, while clothing and accessories are in the other half.
I’m most in awe of their purse collection; I saw a beautiful teal handbag I regret not buying.
Cause for Paws
Cause for Paws is a well-known Raleigh thrift store, but it cannot go unmentioned here.
If you’re looking for fun furniture, this is the place to go. They carry bed frames, coffee tables, wardrobes and couches, just to name a few. Handmade jewelry, color-coordinated clothing racks and vintage pins are other features of this store that make it noteworthy.
You can also just go for the cats. While the organization takes in both unwanted cats and dogs, only the cats are in-store at the north and south Raleigh locations. They’re up for adoption on-site, but you can also just go in to pet them. It’s a great serotonin booster.
Dorcas Ministries
Dorcas is the thrift shop to be at if you’re looking for something other than clothes. What’s really impressive is their jewelry selection. Tons of unique rings, brooches, earrings, necklaces and bracelets are on display here, and I definitely recommend taking your time to look through the options. They also have vintage porcelain dishes and other kitchenware worth considering.
While this store is in Cary, making for a longer drive, the options are definitely worth the trip if you have the time.
Skye’s Tips & Tricks
In addition to knowing the right places to visit, there are some important tips that will make your thrifting experience the most effective.
First, I recommend going with friends. It’s always better to have more than one set of eyes looking through the racks so no item goes overlooked.
Second, it’s best to visit multiple shops in a single outing. North Raleigh Ministries, Real-Life Works and Cause for Paws are all within ten minutes of each other, so it’s easy to hop around.
Third, you should be willing to “have the vision,” as I like to call it. Thrifting requires imagination, and you can make just about any item at a thrift store work for you if you’re able to get creative. At North Raleigh Ministries, I once bought a watering can that I use to hold skincare products.
Finally, avoid taking too many of the essential items like gloves, jackets and beanies. Above all, these stores are for people who need affordable clothing, so leave what you can for others. While there isn’t necessarily a shortage of thrift stores, we should still be considerate of others when hitting these second-hand stores.
