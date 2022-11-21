The Triangle is full of unique local businesses, and there is no better time to support them than during the holiday season. These are some highlights you can add to your holiday shopping list:
Triangle Pop-Up Holiday Shop
This seasonal pop-up shop is located in Crabtree Valley Mall between the Cheesecake Factory and Belk. The store features handmade goods from a variety of local vendors with options for everyone on your list. Planters, jewelry, stickers, candles, home decor, vintage clothing and pet accessories are just a few of the things you can buy here.
If the mall during the holidays is not your scene, Triangle Pop-Up is also hosting a Holiday Market at the North Carolina Museum of Art on Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
NOFO @ The Pig
Located in an old Piggly Wiggly grocery store, NOFO is a cafe and gift shop with plenty of local items — here, you can grab lunch and some gifts all in one go. Owned by Jean Martin, the Raleigh location opened in 2001 after two other locations opened in Wilmington and Charlotte. The gift store has local novelty items, decor and food items. It is open daily at 2014 Fairview Rd.
North Carolina Museum stores
Raleigh is home to some great museums, and their gift shops provide great gifts for any North Carolina lover. The North Carolina Museum of History, North Carolina Museum of Art and North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences have options for a range of different interests. You may also consider giving tickets to the museums as a gift. You can find more information about the location and hours of each museum on their respective websites.
Videri Chocolate Factory
Located in downtown Raleigh, Videri offers a variety of chocolate products. They create everything “bean to bar” with an in-house processing facility and feature a variety of high quality bonbons, chocolate bars and other chocolate treats. You can stop by their brick and mortar location at 327 W. Davie St. or order online for the chocolate lover on your list.
The Apothecary's Kitchen
The Apothecary’s Kitchen is run by Cary native Ben Smith, who uses premium dark and white chocolate and organic candy canes to make delicious peppermint bark. Smith started his company after winning a blue ribbon in the North Carolina State Fair and has since been featured in Martha Stewart and Bon Appetit magazines for his famous bark. Peppermint bark can be purchased locally at the Yellow Dog Bread Company or through the Apothecary's Kitchen website.
Chapel Hill Toffee
Chapel Hill Toffee may just be worth having a Carolina blue box under your tree this year. Founded in 2006, the company is run by the Graves family, who use a secret family recipe to create crunchy toffee packed with dark chocolate and pecans. These little toffee squares would make a perfect housewarming gift or addition to the dessert table. They can be found at a variety of local retailers or ordered online.
DECO
DECO is another marketplace for local vendors. They offer food items, home decor, accessories, apothecary items, books, stationary and curated gift boxes with themes like Death by Chocolate and Wine Time. The store has also been featured in magazines like Indy Week and Our State. You can shop online or in store at 207 S. Salisbury St.
State Farmers Market
The State Farmers Market is a one-stop-shop for all your holiday needs. Plants, local produce, wine, handmade soaps and speciality treats are all available from vendors — and they are all made or grown in North Carolina! You may also pick up a bouquet of flowers as a host gift for any holiday parties you attend this year. The market is open daily and located at 1201 Agriculture St.