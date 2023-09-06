The simultaneous release of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” led to a widespread phenomenon known as “Barbenheimer” across social media, pushing people to theaters to watch both movies, some even on the same day.
Tommy Jenkins, a film lecturer at NC State, said “Oppenheimer” benefited from having a joint release date with “Barbie.”
“‘Barbie’ had a built-in audience and had a very good and clever marketing campaign, and I think it was going to do well out of the gate,” Jenkins said. “‘Oppenheimer’ was able to ride the coattails. Not that it didn't have its own merits, but just getting locked into that, it became ‘Oh, have you seen “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer?”’”
“Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” are two very different, but very similar movies. This contrast is what makes Barbenheimer a breath of fresh air to moviegoers.
“I think it's two movies that on paper look very different,” said Danny Ostrovskiy, a fourth-year studying mechanical engineering. “But when you actually watch them, the prime mix is very similar. It's just your main character battling with their inner thoughts while the world around them is changing.”
The movies’ clashing aesthetics eventually became memes, which started trends for both movies. Dressing up was a part of the theater experience for many attendees.
“We wore all pink, and it was my friend's birthday party,” said Elizabeth Morris, a third-year studying communication. “Even her father was wearing pink.”
The hype for the film duo was obvious in the many Barbenheimer memes that flooded social media, particularly TikTok and Instagram.
Both movies’ popularity was from more than just memes, though. Brian Hill, a second-year studying statistics, said the movies’ quality revived the film industry this summer.
“I feel like this has been a kind of mediocre year for movies, in terms of box office, and also just in terms of the quality of the movies,” Hill said. “And this really kind of saved 2023. [It] is not a year that's going to be just horrible all around at least.”
Marsha Gordon, a professor of film studies, said these films are a unique departure from recent box-office hits.
“They are not superhero films,” Gordon said. “They are not the films that have been destroying it at the box office and that have really taken over a lot of Hollywood film production.”
Gordon said “Barbie” is the highest grossing movie of the year. Although “Barbie” won the box office race, “Oppenheimer” by no means lost, having passed the 700 million mark globally.
One of the salient aspects of Barbenheimer is that it’s a theatrical experience.
“Everyone got used to streaming everything online, including new releases,” Gordon said. “When we look back on this, that will be one of the most notable things about it — is that so many people were enthusiastic about going to see a movie in a movie theater.”
Jenkins said she expects to see an attempt to recreate this phenomenon next summer.
“I guarantee we will see a number of articles, pop culture articles, leading up to the summer, ‘What are going to be next year's Barbenheimer?’” Jenkins said. “That's just kind of the thing studios love; they love a formula that works.”
